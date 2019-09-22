John Brown University will wrap up a four-year, multi-million dollar giving campaign this week while celebrating its 100th anniversary.

More than 1,500 alumni are expected to flood the campus beginning Sept. 26 to celebrate a century of learning. Coinciding with the Centennial Homecoming Celebration, which includes activities, events, a concert and a time capsule opening, there will be a special announcement about the outcome of the giving campaign.

The Campaign for the New Century will strengthen JBU's capacity to continue the Christ-centered mission for the next 100 years. This $125 million campaign will build on the university's previous commitments, as well as secure future needs that include new facilities and renovations, endowment and annual scholarships, estates for scholarship and program endowment, program and operating support and endowment for academic excellence.

"Capital campaigns are really about the students," said Jim Krall, JBU vice president for advancement. "Through this campaign, JBU will be able to offer top-quality academic programs, life-enriching co-curricular experiences and spiritual development that will impact our students for eternity."

The total money raised through the Campaign for the New Century will prove to be one of the largest fundraising projects of any private college in the state. The amount will be announced for the first time at The Scholarship & Campaign Completion Dinner in Simmons Great Hall at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.

Activities throughout the week will include a time capsule opening at the flagpoles, a classic car and truck show, the Founders' Fireworks show and a concert by renowned Christian artist Michael W. Smith.

"The world is a much different place today than it was September 1919," said Chip Pollard, JBU president. "JBU has changed, too. We have grown from 70 students to more than 2,800. We started with a few buildings and now have more than one million square feet of facilities. The one thing that hasn't changed, though, is JBU's commitment to preparing graduates to bring the hope of Christ to every corner of the world."

For more information on the Centennial Homecoming Celebration visit jbu.edu/centennialschedule

