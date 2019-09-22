Edward Wayne Foreman

Edward Wayne Foreman, 70, of Jay, Okla., died on Sept. 17, 2019, in Siloam Springs, Ark.

He was born on Dec. 21, 1948, in Jay, Okla., to Thomas Edward Foreman and Lottie Faye Davis Foreman. He was a lifelong resident of Jay and Colcord, Okla. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam era. He married Amy Maxwell on Dec. 24, 1990, in El Dorado Springs, Mo. He was a truck driver that worked for La-Z-Boy.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Lynn Foreman and Chris Foreman; and two sisters, Christine Mouse and Lois Wilson.

He is survived by his wife; six children, Jo Lynn King of Jay, Lenora Luper of Joplin, Mo., Daniel Foreman of Jay, Matthew Rider and wife Kelly of Waynesville, Mo., Abby Staggs of Joplin, Mo., and Mark Rider and wife Vanessa of Westville, Okla.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Rowdy Foreman of Jay; and sister, Sue Sharp of Jay.

Funeral services were Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Sycamore Springs Baptist Church in Jay, with Pastor Duke Pickup officiating. Burial followed at Sycamore Springs Cemetery in Jay.

John 'J.D.' David Kinzey

John "J.D." David Kinzey, 82, of Colcord, Okla., died Sept. 18, 2019, at his home.

He was born on Jan. 14, 1937, at home in Moseley, Okla., to Ben and Mamie Kinzey. On Sept. 11, 1954, he married Wyvonne. Growing up, he enjoyed riding horses and playing cards. He was a dairy farmer most of his life and in his spare time, he would watch western movies and read western books. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Colcord.

He is survived by wife of 65 years; two sons, Don Kinzey and wife Patty of Colcord, and Mike Kinzey and wife, Becky of Edmond, Okla.; one daughter, Kathy Shelley and husband David of Colcord; one brother, Curtis Kinzey and wife Helen of Siloam Springs, Ark.; one sister, Lillian Chapman of Kansas City, Mo.; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two brothers-in-law, Ardell Porter and Charles Chamberlain.

Funeral services were Sept. 21, 2019, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel in Siloam Springs with Pastor Mike Ellis officiating. Burial was at Allen Cemetery in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Bernice Evelyn Lannen

Bernice Evelyn Lannen, 93, of Moundridge, Kan., formerly of Gentry, Ark., died Sept. 17, 2019, in Moundridge Manor.

She was born Jan. 3, 1926 in Belleville, Penn., to Edward James Peters and Margaret Haffley Peters. She married Charles "Gib" Lannen on Jan. 3, 1947. She was a homemaker and loved to sew and embroider.

She was preceded in death by her husband, two sisters and eight brothers.

She is survived by three sons, Charles Lannen and wife Linda of Elk Mills, Md., Raymond Lannen and wife Sue of Penns Creek, Pa., and Robert Lannen and wife Judy of Penns Creek; daughters, Carol Burns and husband Jack of Gentry, Mary Koehn and husband Reynold of Farmington, Ky., Cathy Blosser and husband Dale of Lewisburg, Pa., Susan Yoder and husband Daniel of Goshen, Ind.; sister, Reba Brannon of Lewistown, Pa.; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Sept. 21, 2019, at the Gentry Mennonite Church in Gentry. Burial followed at Gentry Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Moundridge Manor, 710 N. Christian Ave., Moundridge, KS 67107.

Rosemary Millsap Steele

Rosemary Millsap Steele passed away at home on Cape Cod, on September 13, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born September 26, 1947, in Fort Smith, Ark., to Isaac Hal Millsap Jr. and Aileen Harrison Millsap. She grew up in Siloam Springs, Ark.

In addition to her parents, grandparents Robbie Lou and Hal Millsap Sr. and Maxine and Henry Harrison had a great impact on her early life. After attending John Brown University, she began her family with daughter Melissa and then with sons Shannon and Michael. She married Ken in 1982 and added son Jon to her family. They moved to Boulder, Colo., in 1991, and then to Cape Cod in 2001. Her love of children led her to become a nanny for two lovely girls in Boulder, Heather and Amber, and then three wonderful children on Cape Cod, Rebecca, Jack, and William. Rosemary enjoyed growing flowers, reading, camping, hiking, traveling, and sitting under an umbrella on any beach. She was also known as Mom, Mimi, Auntie Ro, Miss Rosemary and Rosie to those that love her. She was predeceased by her parents and grandparents.

She is survived by her husband; daughter, Melissa Chesnut of Loveland, Colo.; son, Shannon Ogden and wife Victoria of Littleton, Colo.; son, Michael Ogden and wife Shona of Austin, Texas; son, Jon Steele and wife Michelle of Warrenton, Va.; brother, Isaac Hal Millsap III and wife Jan of Springdale, Ark.; sister, Holly Anne Ezell and husband Michael of the Weddington Community, Ark. Rosemary is also survived by 16 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two uncles; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a time and place to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, Rosemary asked that donations be made to the following organizations: girlygirl P.A.R.T.S. 5k Run/Walk for Ovarian Cancer, Rosie's Place of Boston. For online condolences please visit www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com.

