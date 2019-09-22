The ninth annual Pickin' Time on 59, a 26-mile-long community yard sale that stretches along Arkansas Highway 59, is scheduled for Sept. 26 through 28.

The sale has grown tremendously in recent years with visitors coming from destinations such as Tulsa, Okla, Fort Smith, Joplin, Mo., Springfield, Mo., and the larger surrounding area, according to organizer Kathy Turner.

The sale includes the communities of Siloam Springs, Gentry, Decatur, Gravette and Sulphur Springs. Each town provides a site for anyone to set up their yard sale, some sites are free while others require reservation fees to help pay for their portable restrooms.

There are at least three large yard sales and several small sales along the Siloam Springs section of Highway 59. Three locations are available to the public for yard sales and each have room for more than 40 sales:

• For more information about the site at 14987 Hwy. 59, text Shana at 479-238-4094.

• For more information about the location at 1275 Hwy. 59, at the intersection of Cheri Whitlock Drive, text Patsy at 479-549-1499.

• For more information about Sassafras, located at 4985 U.S. Hwy. 412 E., call Misty at 479-427-1499 or Kari at 479-238-3035.

Other Siloam Springs yard sales will be hosted by 59 Furniture, located at the intersection of Highway 59 and Bill Young Road, and the Davidson Family, located at the intersection of Highway 59 and Davidson Road.

Anyone can have a yard sale along state Highway 59 with permission from the landowner, but please provide parking off of the highway and please inform Pickin' Time on 59 so the organization can help with promotion.

All kinds of items can be sold, including homemade or repurposed furniture, plants such as mums, lawn mowers, art, jewelry, cars, rocks, antiques, fruits and vegetables such as pumpkins, local honey, pop bottles, picture frames, construction surplus, wind chimes, collectibles, lawn art, furniture, tractors, car parts, marbles, arrowheads, boats, sports equipment, horse tack, cowboy boots and more.

Live animals of any kind, including chickens, goats, sheep, dogs, cats, birds and snakes, cannot be sold.

For more information, and to get the latest updates and pictures of items for sale follow Pickin' Time on 59 on Facebook.

General News on 09/22/2019