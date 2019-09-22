Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs freshman golfer Brooke Smith putts during Wednesday's match against Bentonville West and Lincoln at The Course at Sager's Crossing.

The Siloam Springs golf teams played their final home match of the season Wednesday, competing against Bentonville West and Lincoln in a tri-match at The Course at Sager's Crossing.

"First off it is hard to believe we are already through the regular golf season," said Siloam Springs golf coach Michael Robertson. "It has been a season of huge improvement from both groups. Really proud of how hard each of them has worked this season and the way they have represented us across this state.

In boys action, the Panthers finished second overall as West won the match with a count-four score of 149, followed by Siloam Springs at 176 and Lincoln 223.

West's Gabe Bailey was the medalist with a low round of 36, followed by Brayden Trollinger 37, Jack Brown 38, Ethan Martinez 38 and Caleb Wilkins 39.

Ethan Owens led the Panthers with a 40, while Chris Svebek shot 44, Max Perkins 45, Owen Thomas 47 and Miles Perkins 53.

In junior varsity action for Siloam Springs, Breck Soderquist shot 41, followed by Brayden Fain 46, Will Van Asche 48, Patrick Church 50, Nick Gray 52, Zach Jones 53, Cam Blackfox 54, Nick Driscoll 55, Preston Moody 56, Jacob Smith 59, Johnny Graves 61 and Jackson Doornbos 63.

Connor Schork led Lincoln with a 46, while Clark Griscom shot 53, Clay Pike 55 and Zaki Allouah 69.

West also won the girls match with a count-three score of 148, besting Siloam Springs score of 157 and Lincoln 179.

Cierra Boren of West was the medalist at 43, followed by Molly Myers 52, Skyler Stone 53 and Nadia Kuzmich 56.

Brooke Smith led the Lady Panthers with a 50 with Emily Self shooting 53, Kendi Williamson and Baylee Morris each at 54 and Caroline Perry 55. In JV action, Kenzie Sontag shot 69.

Paige Umberson led Lincoln with a 56, while Morgan Coker-Gage shot 59 and Abby Goldman 64.

Thursday vs. Bentonville

The Panthers and Lady Panthers competed against Bentonville High on Thursday at Bella Vista Country Club.

In the boys match the Tigers defeated the Panthers 147-188.

"Thursday was great for our kids to see a great Bentonville team and get an idea where we want to be while getting to play our last match at a great course," Robertson said. "It was nice to see some of our younger guys play well to end their season. We are really excited about seeing them continue to develop over the next year."

Phisher Phillips led Bentonville with a medalist round of 34, followed by Michael Senn 37, Nick Woodhouse and Alexander Apolskis 38 and Murphy Allred 42.

Max Perkins led Siloam Springs with a 42, while Ethan Owens shot 47, Miles Perkins 49, Breck Soderquist 50 and Chris Svebek 54.

In JV boys action, Brayden Fain shot 49, while Owen Thomas and Johnny Graves each shot 50, Nick Driscoll 54 and Nick Gray 60.

Bentonville won the girls match 128-168.

Kinslee Miller was the medalist with a low round of 40, followed by Lauren Milligan 41, Lauren Pleiman 47 and Sydney Billington 48.

Brooke Smith led Siloam Springs with a low round of 53, followed by Emily Self 54, Kendi Williamson and Baylee Morris each at 61 and Caroline Perry 70.

Up next

The Panthers and Lady Panthers will compete in the 5A-West Conference Tournament on Monday at Ben Geren Golf Course in Fort Smith. The top three boys and girls teams will advance to the Class 5A State Tournament along with the top individual finishers.

"Looking ahead to Monday, we have seen some low rounds recently from individuals," Robertson said. "Ethan and Max both had low numbers this week. Chris has had several this season. Seems like every girl -- Emily, Brooke, Kendi, and Baylee -- have all taken a turn at the top so we know we can shoot a team round to get us to state. It is going to take good days from all nine of them playing on Monday. If we find a way to put up consistent rounds as a team then I like our chances to score well and move on to state. Sunday (practice round) will be a great opportunity for our kids to get dialed in on the range, get a lot of putts on the practice green and then prepare for Monday. They are ready and I expect them to play well."

