The Siloam Springs volleyball team picked up a 3-1 5A-West Conference win on the road Thursday at Vilonia.

The Lady Panthers won the first set 25-12, lost the second 25-19, before going on to win three and four 25-10 and 25-15, respectively.

With the win, Siloam Springs (4-8-1, 2-2) evened its conference record after losing to Greenwood at home Tuesday.

"Proud of the way our kids rebounded from Tuesday's loss," said head coach Joellen Wright. "We played with a lot of confidence and executed passes to lead to a great night of hitting for the offense."

Dorothy Swearingen led the Lady Panthers with 13 kills, while Chelsea McWhorter had eight, Jaedyn Soucie seven, Abby Herring six and Jael Harried four. Makenna Thomas led with 36 assists.

"Chelsea McWhorter off the bench in for Rachel (Conrad), who wasn't feeling well, was a spark plug right off the bat," Wright said. "Proud of her and the team for not blinking with the change."

Greenwood 3, Siloam Springs 0

Greenwood put together the complete match it had been looking for Tuesday against Siloam Springs.

The Lady Bulldogs (8-5, 2-1 5A-West) defeated the Lady Panthers 25-20 in the opening set and went on to back-to-back 25-9 wins in sets two and three to sweep the Lady Panthers 3-0 at Panther Activity Center.

It was a much-needed performance, according to coach Jennifer Golden, who's team lost its opening conference match 3-1 at home against Greenbrier last week.

"We've struggled playing complete matches this season," said Greenwood coach Jennifer Golden. "After the first set, we did a good job of staying mentally focused and finishing the match."

Camryn Presley led Greenwood with 12 kills and 14 assists, while Hannah Watkins had seven kills and Larkin Luke six kills. Anna Johnson had 19 assists while Izzy Davis led defensively with nine digs.

Greenwood led 8-7 in the second set and went on a 9-0 run to open up a 17-7 lead before going on a 8-2 surge to end the match.

The Lady Bulldogs used a 13-1 run in the third set to finish off the Lady Panthers (3-8-1, 1-2).

Abby Herring led Siloam Springs with four kills, while Abby Kelly had 23 digs and Makenna Thomas 11 digs.

Up next

Siloam Springs is back in action Monday at Shiloh Christian before returning home Tuesday against Little Rock Christian in a conference match.

Sports on 09/22/2019