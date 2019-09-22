Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Starbucks in Siloam Springs opened on Thursday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 412 and Simon Sager Road, between RibCrib and Northwest Urgent Care. The 2,000-square-foot coffee shop is part of a 6,000-square-foot retail development, according to a November 2018 press release from Haag Brown Development. A groundbreaking for the new building took place in April.

