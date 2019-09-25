50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1969

Ten thousand dollars was left to Arkansas Enterprises for the Blind by Mrs. Flora Casey Sisco of Siloam Springs, Ark., who died the previous summer. On July 30, the Center was informed of its inclusion in Mrs. Sisco's will by Ralph T. Shannon, attorney for the estate. AEB had not, up until that date, been aware of Mrs. Sisco's interest in the Center.

It was then learned that Mrs. Sisco owned considerable real estate property in Siloam Springs and was the holder of extensive bonds and building and loan stocks.

In addition to AEB, Mrs. Sisco included John Brown University, Siloam Springs Memorial Hospital and a number of relatives in her bequest.

30 Years Ago

From the Herald-Democrat in 1989

Randall Spear, the director of the northwest Arkansas education cooperative, was named the new superintendent of Siloam Springs Schools at a special school board meeting.

Spear replaced Burton Elliott who left the previous month to become the director of general education at the Department of Education in Little Rock.

After the board approved his hiring, Spear said he was not coming to Siloam Springs to shake things up. Any change that might be needed would be done so for the good of the students and the program, Spear said.

Spear praised the Siloam Springs school district for its outstanding reputation in the state and the staff and the work done by Elliott.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2009

A new exhibit was on display at Siloam Springs Museum. A rare chance to see: "Photographs of Siloam Springs at the Turn of the Centruy, During the Roaring 20s and During the Hungry Years."

All photographs were on loan from the Don Cundiff Collection.

Community on 09/25/2019