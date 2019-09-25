Photo submitted New Heritage League members include Allyson Reece (back, left), Bethany Burks, Abby Trinidad, Michelle Pittman, Dakota Harbour, Heather Teifel, Jodie Spence; Sara Blair (front, left), Autumn Blackwell, Chelsea Smithson, Julie Chandler, Olivia Jones, Melissa Luttrell and Linda Gutierrez. Not pictured are Ashley Davis and Shannon Philpott.

The Heritage League of Siloam Springs recently announced its 2019-2020 members and officers.

Organized in 1969, Heritage League is a group of volunteer women dedicated to serve and improve the community. The organization hosts four major events a year including the annual rummage sale, breakfast with Santa, annual Christmas parade and a spring fundraiser. For the last 25 years, the raised funds from Heritage League events have gone to scholarships for graduating seniors to apply towards higher education.

The organization is happy to be celebrating their 50th year. While many things have changed within the group and community, the commitment to improve the lives of those who live in Siloam Springs has remained constant.

The group also puts an emphasis on women supporting women and empowering each other to produce great events that make a positive impact on the community. Members raise funds for a local non-profit and partner with Bright Futures to sponsor a family throughout the year.

The next event for the Heritage League is the annual rummage sale which will take place from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the gym at First Baptist Church of Siloam Springs, 2000 Dawn Hill Road, Siloam Springs.

