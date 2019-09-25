Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader The former Flint/Beckwith one-room school has been restored into the Old Schoolhouse Event Center.

COLCORD, Okla. -- In addition to being a unique place to host weddings, festivals or family reunions, The Old Schoolhouse Event Center near Flint Creek offers a peek into Oklahoma history.

The one-room schoolhouse was originally known as the Flint/Beckwith School, and has also gone by the name of the Whitmire School, according to owner Troy Crites. Over the years, it served not only as a school, but also a community building, dance hall, polling center and local court, Crites said.

The school house, located at 56531 County Road 660, less than a mile north of the U.S. Highway 412 bridge over Flint Creek, was once part of a thriving community that included a general store, a post office and a ferry for crossing Flint Creek to the nearby Hildabrand Mill, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Now the community is gone but thanks to Crites' restoration, the schoolhouse will continue to live on. A grand opening for the Old Schoolhouse Event Center took place in August and the venue's first major event, the Bikes, Blues and Barbecue Old Schoolhouse Jam, is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 25, through Saturday, Sept. 28. It will include daily live music, food, vendors and a motorcycle show on Saturday.

For Crites, restoring the building and surrounding property has been a labor of love. He first visited the schoolhouse on a field trip from Colcord Schools in third grade, then got to know it even better as he cared for the property for his friend and previous employer Sharon Beck.

Crites purchased the building and surrounding 107 acres from the Beck family two years ago and immediately got to work on the building. For him, the priority was preserving the history of the schoolhouse and the idea for turning it into an event center came second.

When Crites began, the desks with inkwells were still in place and the chalkboards with writing were still on the walls. The building even has its original school bell, which is in working condition and can still ring to celebrate special events.

Crites used all original or reclaimed wood from other buildings of the same era on the property or from the Rose Post Office to restore the schoolhouse and create an addition, which includes a kitchen for catering, bathrooms, a bridal suite and a groom's dressing room. Outside, he added a wrap-around deck and has a rustic gazebo in the works.

"We want to bring people out to this little gem in the woods, it's unique, eclectic and has a lot to offer," said event coordinator Angela Simmons.

As Crites spent many hours and late nights working on the schoolhouse it began to tell him a story. The walls are full of bullet holes, some with the lead still in them, he said. In addition, the building has a double tongue and groove floor, with one floor laid on top of another still in perfect condition.

Crites discovered parts of the building were from an older era, with handmade nails, while other parts looked like more modern repairs. The wood, nails and construction style are the same as the nearby mill and Beck family home, Crites said.

The property, and possibly the building, has some ties to regional and national history. The Hildabrand Mill across the road, on Cherokee Nation property, was the site where the story of the Goingsnake Tragedy, also known as the Goingsnake Massacre, began.

The events, which began in 1872, would ultimately test the sovereignty of the Cherokee Nation and would result in the deadliest day for the U.S. Marshals Service, the largest case of Cherokee on Cherokee violence and the bloodiest gunfight in the American west that didn't involve the U.S. Military, according to David Kennedy, curator of the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith.

While there is no doubt that Beck was shot at the Hildabrand Mill, across the road from the Beckwith/Flint schoolhouse, Crites believes the court proceedings and resulting shootout may have occurred in the Beckwith/Flint Schoolhouse as well. He pointed out the layout of the building and surrounding land matches original court documents. Crites also said the school house and property was owned by the same Beck family involved in the tragedy. Crites believes the bullet holes still in the walls and the replaced window panes are a result of the shootout and wonders if the mysterious second layer of floor he discovered was added to cover bloodstains. Since members of the Cherokee court went into hiding after the shootout, could the official location have been changed in an attempt to further obscure what happened, he asked. Kennedy gave a firm no to the idea that the tragedy took place in the Beckwith/Flint School. Kennedy said his team has found plenty of documentation that the location was at the Whitmire Schoolhouse near Christie and the Whitmire plantation, including the grave of Marshal Peevy nearby. The Whitmire Schoolhouse no longer exists, but his team has narrowed the area to a half-mile radius near the community, he said. Many other sources, including the Hildabrand Mill National Register of Historic Places nomination form, also list the location of the shootout as the schoolhouse near Christie.

The U.S. Marshall's Museum and numerous other sources state the actual shootout happened at a schoolhouse near Christie, Okla., which no longer exists. However, the evidence Crites found in the walls makes him wonder if there could be more to the story.

Whether or not the school building itself was involved in the tragedy, it does have significant local history.

According to "The History of Schools in Delaware County Oklahoma," published by the Delaware County Genealogical Society, Beckwith was a small town in Indian territory named for the Beck family.

Before 1900, the school house for a subscription school in Beckwith (Flint) was located at the Bob Barnett home place one-half mile north of the Old Flint Store, the book states, citing an oral history. After 1900, Rich Beck donated an acre of land for a new schoolhouse to be built just across the branch from the post office and store on the hill, it states.

The Kansas Cherokee Hummer reported in 1905 that the school house burned, although particulars were unknown. then in 1906, the same publication went into great detail reporting that the school "mom," Miss Maggie Brown, went hunting for cows with a friend and used an ax on the Sabbath to cut down two large trees to cross a swollen stream, the book states.

Crites said he hasn't found any evidence of a burned building other than a small lunchroom that burned in later years on the property.

The book, citing oral history, states that the Old Beck School House was built in 1909 to replace the building that burned and in 1912, the first record of Flint School was made in the county superintendent's ledger book. The book also states that in 1923, the old frame schoolhouse was condemned and a new schoolhouse was built, citing an oral history source.

In 1963, the county superintendent's teacher ledger shows the school was annexed into the Kansas, Colcord and Westville School Districts, the book states. It cites another oral history source that states the current building was moved to the city of Colcord.

Gale Whitmire, who attended the grand opening event in August, went to the Flint School from first through eighth grade, until he moved to the Colcord High School in 1960, right before the school was consolidated, he said. After the school was closed, it continued to serve as a community building where meetings, such as the monthly meeting of the Flint Riding Club, were held, he said.

The one-room school had one teacher who would work with all the students in the room, he said. Whitmire remembers walking to the school, which was heated by a large wood stove in the center of the room. Whitmire said his time at the school was fun, especially recess.

Whitmire said it was very interesting to visit the school after it was restored and that it still has the same familiar feel, even after so many years.

More information about the Old Schoolhouse Event Center is available online at oldschoolhouse.events or on the Old Schoolhouse Events Facebook and Instagram pages.

