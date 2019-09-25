The Siloam Springs volleyball team picked up a 3-1 nonconference win Monday night at Shiloh Christian in Springdale.

The Lady Panthers dropped the first set 25-13 before winning the next three, 25-17, 25-12, 25-19.

Siloam Springs used a balanced offensive effort led by Dorothy Swearingen with nine kills, Jaedyn Soucie eight kills, Rachel Conrad and Jael Harried each with seven kills and Abby Herring six kills.

Makenna Thomas had 35 assists and 22 digs.

Abby Kelly led defensively with 27 digs, while Blake Vincent had 21, Hanna Fullerton 19 and Abby Hornbuckle 14.

Fullerton served five aces for the Lady Panthers, while Swearingen and Kelly each had three.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to host Little Rock Christian in a 5A-West Conference match on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs hosts Greenbrier on Thursday in another league match.

