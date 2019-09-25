Kat Wilson/Special to the Herald-Leader Traci Rae Manos of Siloam Springs is one of 20 Northwest Arkansas artists chosen for the Artists 360 project.

Manos, a folk-singer and songwriter, was selected by Artists 360, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance, made possible by the support of the Walton Family Foundation, according to a press release from M-AAA. The program, now in its second year, contributes to the prosperity of the arts community on Northwest Arkansas, the release states.

Project grants were awarded to artists who ranged in discipline from literary and performing arts to visual arts, it stated.

Manos, a folk singer-songwriter, and other project grantees will receive $7,500 and student artists will receive $1,500. All artists will receive professional development services, the release states.

Manos is a native of Siloam Springs who graduated from Siloam Springs High School and John Brown University before going on to earn her master's degree in creative writing from the University of Arkansas.

A sixth-generation Arkansan, Manos inherited her love of music from her parents, grandfather and great-grandfather, a shape-note music teacher who traveled from town to town. She grew up singing in church in Decatur and continued to serve on the worship team with her mom throughout her teenage years, and also developed a love for writing poetry and stories early on.

"If I ever belonged anywhere it's here, so I just really wanted to understand the traditions and the musical heritage of what it really means to be from here," she said. "A lot of my poetry explores that same question."

Manos has performed for audiences in the United States, United Kingdom and Germany and has recorded three albums '58 Transtar Deluxe (2006), Elegies (2005), and Grey Shore (2001), and in 2009, her song, "Wish You Were Here," appeared in the film, Coyote County Loser.

Her poem "Outlaw Country," was also selected by Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Claudia Emerson for the Guy Owens Poetry award from Southern Poetry Review in 2014.

For her Artists 360 project, Manos will produce a recording of a dozen songs exploring her connections to kin, land and lore. Her music has elements of Americana, folk, blues, country and Celtic traditions.

She is recording with Red Barn Studio of Springdale, owned by Jason Miller, and has enlisted the help of several friends, including David Farley, who plays the Dobro and banjo, and Ben Bergstrom, who plays the mandolin and sings.

There are several factors that make the project especially special to Manos.

"When I read the email that I was getting the award, I sobbed with tears of joy, I was so excited," she said.

It will be the first album Manos is recording and releasing since 2006, it will be he first time using a professional recording studio and she will also have the opportunity to record the songs on vinyl.

The Artists 360 grant will cover the cost of digital recording and design, but Manos has launched an Indigogo campaign to pay for the cost of the vinyl recording, which she said has been one of her dreams. She hopes to raise $3,573 in the next 40 days for the record.

She plans to release the recording, which can be preordered in digital format, CD or on vinyl, in summer 2020. Ozark Daughter T-shirts, along with other perks, are also available.

Manos is looking forward to meeting the other Artists 360 recipients during a professional development retreat in Bentonville on Oct. 4-6.

"It is a great privilege to work with and connect artists who are taking inspiration from the rich creative ecosystem in Northwest Arkansas right now," said Todd Stein, president and CEO of Mid-America Arts Alliance. "As we welcome the second cohort of Artists 360 awardees, we are invigorated by the breadth of their projects and talents, and we look forward to building deeper networks and skills for all involved artists."

More information about Manos' Indigogo campaign is available at igg.me/at/traciraemanos.

