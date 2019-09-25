Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior running back Jackson Norberg is back for the Panthers after suffering a toe injury in a lawnmower accident this summer. Norberg is a two-way player for the Panthers at running back on offense and linebacker on defense.

Jackson Norberg's football future flashed before his eyes one summer night back in June.

Norberg -- a senior running back and linebacker for the Siloam Springs Panthers -- was mowing a relative's yard as part of a summer job and had nearly finished for the night when the unthinkable happened.

Norberg was mowing a ditch and was pulling the mower up when his foot slipped. In the process his left foot went underneath the lawnmower deck with the blade still turning.

"I looked down and saw my shoe was cut, and I was thinking, oh, I just cut my toe with a lawnmower," Norberg recalled.

Luckily for Norberg, he wasn't alone that night. His mom was there and she was able to take him to the emergency room.

"Right then it really wasn't hurting that bad," Norberg said. "They gave me medicine for the pain and took my shoe and my sock off. They did an X-ray and they told me when they came back from the X-ray, 'You did it pretty good.' That's exactly what the doctor told me."

The doctor told Norberg the lawnmower blade cut right through the bone on his left big toe, and the joint had been split into a "Y" shape.

Norberg said his first worry wasn't about whether he'd have to lose the toe or if he'd be able to walk, but would he be able to play his senior football season?

"That was exactly what I thought before even thinking will I be able to walk right anymore," Norberg said. "I was just like, will I be able to play football this year?"

Fortunately for Norberg and the Panthers, that answer has been a resounding yes.

Norberg missed the next six weeks or so as the toe was able to heal without major surgery. It wasn't always easy though.

"The first three nights were tough because, I had to use pain pills, because it just felt like a really bad ache," Norberg said. "Eventually I didn't have to use the pain pills because it didn't hurt that bad. When I'd get up to go to the bathroom, I'd have to hobble over there. As soon as I'd sit down my toe would just hurt so bad. Really I just spent the first week on the couch and just slept through everything. Taking a shower was hard too. I couldn't get it wet. I had to hang it out of the shower."

At the end of July and first of August, right around the start of fall practice, Norberg was released to begin conditioning and slowly he began integrating football workouts in.

Remarkably, Norberg healed enough to play in the Panthers' season opener on Aug. 30 at home against Van Buren, where he recorded an interception on defense.

The next week, in a 38-13 win against Pryor, Okla., Norberg felt like he was truly back as he rushed for 85 yards on 16 carries and caught two passes for 38 yards, including a 26-yard screen pass for a touchdown. He also played several snaps on defense that night at the strong side linebacker position.

It was a welcomed sight for the coaches, who had raved about Norberg during spring practice and early summer after a good showing at team camp at Pittsburg State (Kan.).

"This is basically a three-year starter kid," said Siloam Springs head coach Brandon Craig. "He's been a leader for us, has done a good job on both sides of the ball. Moving forward he's a key part in what we're trying to do to be successful."

Norberg will be all over the field Friday as the Panthers (1-2) enter 6A-West Conference play at Sheridan (2-1).

Craig said Norberg's time is split 50-50 between the two sides.

"When it comes down to it, he's a split player and he's getting reps on both sides," Craig said. "As the season goes on, his reps are going to go up and he's going to see more time on both sides of the ball."

Offensively, he rushed 29 times for 115 yards (nearly 4 yards per rush) with the two catches for 38 yards.

Defensively he's played 99 total snaps with 10 total tackles (4 solo, 6 assisted) and has graded out at 90 percent.

"Jackson's a kid who is really athletic," said Siloam Springs defensive coordinator Cole Harriman. "His role's kind of shifted this year. He started every game for us as a safety last year. This year he's playing a little bit closer to the ball. We're just trying to get him where the action is. His defensive role is kind of a utility guy. If we need him to play the back end and help us out, he's got the foot work and the ball skills to do it. He's tough. He's aggressive, real physical. He's really been helping us out playing outside linebacker for us."

The playing time definitely comes with a price. Norberg says he can't cut like he used to and the big toe still aches from time to time. But it's a price he's willing to pay to enjoy his senior season.

"Whenever I'm on the field," he said, "I just don't think about it."

