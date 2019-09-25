It's human nature to occasionally play mental tapes over and over again, and the thoughts and words you say to yourself while doing so may not always be happy or helpful. Without any conscious effort, you could become consumed by negative thoughts and fall into a pattern of pessimistic self-talk.

Defining negativity

When negative thoughts and pessimistic self-talk run rampant, they can be harmful to you. Preliminary studies have concluded negativity can affect your behavioral and emotional responses and lead to stress. Identifying pessimistic thinking is a first step to addressing it. If you answer "yes" to a majority of the following questions, negative thoughts may be affecting you:

• Are you dwelling only on the negative and ignoring your successes and the positive aspects of your life?

• Do you think only in terms of bad or good? Is it challenging for you to find middle ground?

• Do you find yourself at fault when something unfavorable occurs?

• Do you assume that everyone thinks the worst about you or avoids you?

• Do you assume bad things will happen?

Strategies for success

To overcome negative thoughts, invest time and energy into fostering positivity. Try one or more of these techniques.

• Surround yourself with positive thinkers. Their insight may help you experience a different perspective.

• When a pessimistic thought occurs, write it down and recognize it instead of endlessly replaying it in thought. Identify what may be true and untrue about it, then throw it away as a way to physically and mentally move through the negative.

• When something occurs that leads to negative thinking, find something to smile or laugh about. Doing so can help you embrace positivity even in the face of negativity.

• Treat yourself with respect in both action and thought. Refuse to engage in pessimistic self-talk.

Resolving mental and emotional health challenges requires expertise, compassion and special care. Faith Berry, MS, LPC, and Don Wleklinski, APRN, focus on helping individuals achieve optimal mental health in a professional, caring environment. To schedule an appointment, call 479-215-3190.

Exercise Options to Boost Your Mood

Working out is a great way to release feel-good endorphins in the body. These exercise ideas may help you enhance your mind-set and improve your muscle tone.

• Gardening -- Getting outside with your clippers and watering can is an effective way to stay moving. Additionally, when you're outside, you're stimulating your body's production of vitamin D. Plus, the sight and fragrance of flowers and other plants may help ease depression.

• Running or walking with a group -- By exercising with others, you can take your mind off stressful situations and build supportive social connections.

• Practicing simple yoga poses -- Yoga is widely believed to have therapeutic effects on both physical and mental health.

Tidbits

• Women who maintain a positive mind-set may have a reduced risk of dying from conditions such as cancer, heart disease, respiratory disease and stroke, according to Harvard University study findings published in The American Journal of Epidemiology.

• Meditation and mindfulness practices may help people stay more positive, according to an article published by the American Psychiatric Association.

• The popular mindfulness movement is inspired in large part by the work of Jon Kabat-Zinn, Ph.D., founding executive director of the Center for Mindfulness at the University of Massachusetts Medical School.

