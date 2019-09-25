Two Siloam Springs golfers qualified individually for the Class 5A State Golf Tournament after competing in the 5A-West Conference Tournament on Monday at Ben Geren Golf Course in Fort Smith.

Junior boy Ethan Owens shot an 18-hole round of 84, and sophomore girl Emily Self carded a 99 as both punched their tickets to keep playing in the postseason.

The Panthers and Lady Panthers saw their seasons end, however, as the boys finished fifth overall and the girls fourth, one spot behind a state qualifying spot. The top three teams advance to state.

The Siloam Springs boys finished with a team score of 359 behind conference champ Little Rock Christian's 324, Greenwood 326, Alma 340 and Greenbrier 353.

The Lady Panthers shot a team score of 328, as Greenwood finished first at 259, followed by Russellville 279 and Greenbrier 308.

"Every year both of our programs make it a goal to play our best golf at the end of the year, make the state tournament, and contend for the state championship," said SSHS golf coach Michael Robertson. "Both groups had some really good moments today and at times it was probably some of our best play for the season. Today was a lot like the rest of the season where we had a couple of holes make the difference. Just the sign of teams that are developing, but they closed the gap this season. Really proud of both groups for how far they came this year. Obviously coming into this year we knew we were very young and inexperienced but this has been one of the hardest working groups I've had here. They have shown up everyday, worked really hard and helped make this a really fun group to coach."

Ben Brogsdon of Little Rock Christian shot a 68 to win the individual conference championship medalist.

For Siloam Springs, Owens shot a 47 on the front nine and 37 on the back for an 84. Max Perkins shot 89 with Breck Soderquist shooting 90, Chris Svebek 96 and Miles Perkins 103 to complete the Panthers' scoring.

Ella Austin of Greenwood shot 86, beating teammate Grace Woody in a playoff for girls medalist.

Self shot 50 and 49 for Siloam Springs, while Baylee Morris carded a 113, Brooke Smith 116 and Kendi Williamson 117.

"Excited that Ethan and Emily will get to continue at the state tournament," Robertson said. "This will be another opportunity for them to play at top-notch courses against great talent. Looking forward to seeing them end the season with their best play."

The Class 5A State Girls Golf Tournament is Tuesday at Paragould Country Club, while the Class 5A Boys Tournament is Oct. 7 at Glenwood Country Club in Pearcy.

"It is hard to believe that our team season is over but looking forward to next season there is a lot of excitement," Robertson said. "We will greatly miss our two senior girls Kendi and Caroline (Perry). They are great examples to our young girls and will be missed, but there is always excitement when you return more experience. We will return the entire boys teams and four members of our girls team so that is exciting. Our kids took huge steps this season and gained valuable experiences at a variety of courses against great competition. No doubt the lessons they learned this season will be invaluable as they continue to progress through our program. I'm proud of each of them and looking forward to seeing each of them continue to develop."

