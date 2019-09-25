With a bye week in the books, the Siloam Springs football team returns to action this week by opening 6A-West Conference play at Sheridan.

The Panthers (1-2) haven't played since losing at Harrison 33-7 on Sept. 13, and the week off gave the Panthers a chance to recuperate heading into league play.

Week 4 Siloam Springs at Sheridan Kickoff^7 p.m. Friday Where^Yellowjacket Stadium Radio^Siloam Springs High School Athletics on YouTube Records^Siloam Springs, 1-2 ^Sheridan, 2-1

"Our focus was trying to get our players as healthy as possible going into the conference play and get their mind right for what they're going to see (this) week," said head coach Brandon Craig.

The Panthers lifted weights and reviewed the Harrison game on Monday of last week, followed by an introduction to Sheridan and normal practices on Wednesday and Thursday and a game-day practice last Friday, even though there was no game.

On Sunday, the Panthers went bowling as a team at Community Lanes.

"It was a lot of fun," Craig said. "I think the kids enjoyed some time out of football, just getting to hang out as a team. I think they did a good job with it. I really appreciate the people at the bowling alley. They welcomed us, fed us and it was awesome."

But it's back to work in earnest this week as the Panthers must take on a Yellowjacket team that's picked up wins at Mountain Home, 33-7, in the season opener and 21-14 in a rainstorm at White Hall last week. Sheridan lost to Searcy 39-7 in Week 2.

"It's one of those years where I think everybody is a little bit better," Craig said. "They're doing some things offensively that are able to help them. They're able to line up and run the football. I think they threw one pass the other night. Obviously it was a rainstorm, but they're definitely a run-heavy 85 percent football team."

The Yellowjackets have 914 yards of offense in three games and 807 of those have come on the ground, led by senior Alden Lucas, who's rushed 62 times for 356 yards. Junior Peyton Edwards has rushed 42 times for 290 yards and four touchdowns. Edwards had 30 carries for 220 yards in the win against White Hall.

Siloam Springs, meanwhile, has shown balance in totaling 1,014 yards in its first three games -- 534 passing and 480 rushing.

Quarterback Taylor Pool leads the team with 191 rushing yards on 53 carries and has completed 33 of 73 passes for 506 yards and two touchdowns.

Jackson Norberg and Cam Collins have combined to rush for more than 200 yards, while receivers Gage Weaver (12 catches, 186 yards), Tate Criner (8-145) and Tanner Broyles (9-104) have led the Panthers catching the ball.

Craig said the Panthers have to be ready to play this week with the start of conference.

"I think we're going to have to play our best game every week in this conference," Craig said. "It starts this week with Sheridan. There's no room for error. We can't go anywhere and make any errors at this point. We have to play as close to perfect football as possible. It's definitely going to be a hostile environment. They're 2-1. They picked up a big win last week. It's just something we're going to have to deal with mentally and show up ready to play."

