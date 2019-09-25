Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown sophomore Allika Pearson runs in front on her way to winning the Missouri Southern State University Stampede on Saturday in Joplin, Mo.

JOPLIN, Mo. -- Sophomore Allika Pearson again set a new program record, but this time it was in impressive fashion as she set a new personal record and stood at the top of the podium as the John Brown University women's cross country team took home eighth place at the Missouri Southern State University Stampede on Saturday morning at the Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course.

Pearson pieced together a bit of history for the program as her time of 18:25 earned her the program's first individual champion honor since the program was rebooted in 2010. The Siloam Springs native beat her previous PR by 44 seconds lead the pack of 143 runners of the collegiate division.

The sophomore took the lead at 200 meters and never looked back, winning the 5,000-meter race by 12 seconds.

John Brown's team time of 1:43:06 was good enough to capture eighth place as Friends (Kan.) wrapped up the team title with a time of 1:37:01.

Freshmen Brooke Wilson and Abigail Hampton scored for the Golden Eagles for the second straight week. Wilson's time of 21:30 was good enough for 59th place, while Hampton crossed the line at 21:09 to secure 49th.

Junior Sarah Larson competed for the first time in 2019 and scored with a time of 20:38 (39th). Freshman Korey Winter scored for the first time in her collegiate career - posting a 56th-place finish in a time of 21:21.

Men

Freshmen River Baker and Jadin Whiting each scored for the first time in their young careers, and junior Ben Martin posted a ninth-place finish in the men's race.

Martin finished just five seconds shy of tying a PR, but still crossed the line at 26:05 to complete his second-straight top-10 finish of the 2019 season.

St. Mary's (Kan.) Paul Becker took the top podium spot with a 25:17 finish as the Spires (2:08:46) went on to capture the team championship. With a team time of 2:19:39, the Golden Eagles finished in fifth place in the 16-team race that spanned 8,000 meters.

In his first collegiate race, Baker turned in a time of 27:35 to earn 31st place, while counterpart Whiting finished 80th at 29:25. Freshman Parker Hale scored for the second time in as many runs with a 28:33 to grab 58th overall. Junior Nathan Pearson also scored, crossing the line at 27:58 - a new PR, to finish 44th overall in the field of 163 runners.

Up Next

The Golden Eagles will return to the course on Oct. 5 when John Brown travels to compete in the Columbia (Mo.) Invitational at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course.

Sports on 09/25/2019