ON TAP
Today's games
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Science and Arts at JBU 7 p.m.
Thursday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Oaks at Cave Springs 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Greenbrier at Siloam Springs 5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Farmington at Siloam Springs 7th 5 p.m.
Farmington at Siloam Springs 8th 6:30 p.m.
Farmington at Siloam Springs 9th 8 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Springdale George at Siloam Springs 9th 4:30 p.m.
Friday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs at Sheridan 7 p.m.
Colcord at Quapaw 7 p.m.
Kansas at Nowata 7 p.m.
Porum at Watts 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
Georgia Gwinnett at JBU women 11 a.m.
Ecclesia at JBU men 1 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Mid-America Christian at JBU 3 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Siloam Springs at Berryville 9:30 a.m.
Monday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs JV at Springdale 5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Springdale Kelly at Siloam Springs 7th 4:30 p.m.
Springdale George at Siloam Springs 8th 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
Central Christian at JBU women 5 p.m.
Central Christian at JBU men 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
At Paragould Country Club
Class 5A Girls State Tournament TBA
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at Russellville 6:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Rogers Kirksey 4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Rogers Kirksey 5:30 p.m.
Fayetteville White at Siloam Springs 9th 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 3
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at Beebe 6:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Springdale Lakeside 5 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Springdale Lakeside 6:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale Lakeside 8 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Springdale Central at Siloam Springs 9th 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 4
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
JBU at Langston 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Benton at Siloam Springs 7 p.m.
Commerce at Colcord 7 p.m.
Kansas at Salina 7 p.m.
Arkoma at Watts 7 p.m.
Oct. 5
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
JBU at Columbia Invitational TBA
COLLEGE SOCCER
JBU women at Science and Arts 2 p.m.
JBU men at Science and Arts 4 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
JBU at Central Christian 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Siloam Springs at Chile Pepper 11 a.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 9th at River Valley Tournament TBA
Sports on 09/25/2019
Print Headline: Sports ON TAP