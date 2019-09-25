ON TAP

Today's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Science and Arts at JBU 7 p.m.

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Oaks at Cave Springs 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Greenbrier at Siloam Springs 5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Farmington at Siloam Springs 7th 5 p.m.

Farmington at Siloam Springs 8th 6:30 p.m.

Farmington at Siloam Springs 9th 8 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Springdale George at Siloam Springs 9th 4:30 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs at Sheridan 7 p.m.

Colcord at Quapaw 7 p.m.

Kansas at Nowata 7 p.m.

Porum at Watts 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

Georgia Gwinnett at JBU women 11 a.m.

Ecclesia at JBU men 1 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Mid-America Christian at JBU 3 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Siloam Springs at Berryville 9:30 a.m.

Monday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs JV at Springdale 5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Springdale Kelly at Siloam Springs 7th 4:30 p.m.

Springdale George at Siloam Springs 8th 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

Central Christian at JBU women 5 p.m.

Central Christian at JBU men 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

At Paragould Country Club

Class 5A Girls State Tournament TBA

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Russellville 6:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Rogers Kirksey 4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Rogers Kirksey 5:30 p.m.

Fayetteville White at Siloam Springs 9th 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 3

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Beebe 6:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Springdale Lakeside 5 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Springdale Lakeside 6:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Springdale Lakeside 8 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Springdale Central at Siloam Springs 9th 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 4

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Langston 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Benton at Siloam Springs 7 p.m.

Commerce at Colcord 7 p.m.

Kansas at Salina 7 p.m.

Arkoma at Watts 7 p.m.

Oct. 5

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

JBU at Columbia Invitational TBA

COLLEGE SOCCER

JBU women at Science and Arts 2 p.m.

JBU men at Science and Arts 4 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Central Christian 1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Siloam Springs at Chile Pepper 11 a.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at River Valley Tournament TBA

