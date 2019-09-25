Freshman Jacob Zamarron continued his torrid scoring pace with his first-career hat trick and the John Brown University men's soccer team outshot Tabor (Kan.) by a 32-1 margin as the Golden Eagles piled it on in a 10-0 victory on Saturday evening at Alumni Field.

Freshman Oscar Carballo got into the scoring effort with a first-half goal, while senior Amilcar Gonzalez took control of the nation's assist leaderboard by posting a five-helper match, a career high, as the JBU defense held the Bluejays to without a shot on goal in the contest.

Senior Britt Wisener picked up the victory, where he was relegated to passing the ball with the back line, and would eventually give way to freshman Logan Campbell for the second half.

Zamarron completed his hat trick in the 50th minute when he curled in a long 25-yard free kick to continue the onslaught as the hosts controlled the match 5-0.

Five other players would score in the second half goal-fest as Gonzalez, sophomore Goncalo Verissimo, junior Jessie Zavala, senior Marcelo Mendes and freshman Micah Smith each added strikes in the final 45 minutes of play.

Mendes' was particularly gorgeous as sophomore Jack Bos played a long cross-field pass from the right center line to Mendes streaking up the left flank. Mendes cut into the middle and let go a bending shot from the top of the 18 that dipped just under the crossbar to push the John Brown lead to 9-0.

Nineteen of John Brown's 32 shots were on target as Tabor starter Derrick Eszlinger recorded eight saves on 14 chances through 67 minutes of play. Backup Morgan Merchen offered some relief over the final 23 minutes, making two saves on four chances.

JBU was scheduled to return to action Tuesday at Alumni Field against Bacone. Results were not available at presstime.

The Golden Eagles are back in action at 1 p.m. Saturday at home against Ecclesia.

