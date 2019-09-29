Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up $33,393 in August compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $693,905 in August 2019, compared to $660,512 in August 2018, according to the September issue of City & Town magazine.

County sales tax receipts were up $41,174, from $290,700 in August 2018 to $331,874 in August 2019.

The city's sales tax receipts come from its 2 percent sales tax. The total sales tax rate in Siloam Springs is 9.5 percent.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other cities that saw an increase in city sales tax receipts were:

• Bentonville, up $729,465 to $3.07 million

• Fayetteville, up $17,600 to $3.8 million

• Gentry, up 66,459 to $119,99

• Lincoln, up $4,425 to $47,644

• Rogers, up $326,064 to $2.86 million.

Cities that saw a decrease in city sales tax receipts were:

• Eureka Springs, down $31,562 to $254,947

• Springdale, down $7,576 to $2.65 million.

