Engineers rally in final two minutes by Staff Reports | September 29, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.

Watts rallied from an 18-point deficit in the final two minutes to defeat Porum 48-44 at Engineer Stadium.

Watts (4-0) trailed 44-26 when Kenny Tush scored on a 38-yard run. Watts converted the 2-point conversion to make it 44-34.

Tye Whaler then recovered a fumble and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown and the Engineers got the conversion again to pull within 44-42.

Watts then recovered an onside kick and scored again on a 44-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Mitchell to Tush with 49 seconds remaining. The Engineers' defense held Porum on downs to get the ball back and take a knee for the victory.

Watts is back in action Friday against Arkoma.

Colcord 39, Quapaw 25

Colcord outscored Quapaw 26-7 in the second half to rally for the victory and improve to 4-0 overall on the season.

Stormy Odle had a 59-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and Blake Gonzales had a one-yard score as Colcord led 13-6 after the first quarter. Quapaw outscored the Hornets 12-0 in the second quarter to take an 18-13 lead at halftime.

Quapaw scored again in the third quarter to go up 25-13, but Gonzales scored on a 4-yard run to make it 25-19, and Odle broke off a 57-yard score to put tie the game 25-25 at the end of the third quarter.

Odle had a 53-yard run to give Colcord the lead 33-25, and Jesse Martinez had a 42-yard interception return to set the final score.

Colcord hosts Commerce this week.

Nowata 22, Kansas 12

The Comets dropped to 2-2 on the season and 0-1 in the District 2A-4 with the loss at Nowata on Friday. Kansas plays at Salina this week.

Cave Springs 70, Oaks-Mission 24

The Warriors dropped to 0-5 on the season with the loss at Cave Springs on Thursday. Oaks is back in action Oct. 11 against Foyil to open District B-8 play.

-- From Staff Reports

Sports on 09/29/2019

Print Headline: Engineers rally in final two minutes

