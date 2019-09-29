Siloam Springs' ninth-grade football team looked to be on the verge of its first win of the season Thursday night, but a late Farmington uprising kept the Panthers winless for another week.

Farmington scored the go-ahead touchdown on an 11-yard pass with 40 seconds remaining to take a 22-20 victory at Panther Stadium.

The Panthers (0-5) led 20-8 at halftime but couldn't get much going on offense in the second half.

Farmington scored on an 80-yard touchdown run with 3 minutes, 42 seconds remaining in the third quarter and converted the two-point try to cut the lead to 20-16.

Siloam Springs' defense got a stop with 3:16 left in the game, but the offense had to turn it back over to Farmington with a little more than two minutes remaining and roughly half the field to go.

Siloam Springs led 6-0 after the first quarter with the Panthers' score coming on a Tyson Seyer touchdown run.

Farmington answered in the second quarter to take an 8-6 lead, but Ivan Arras broke a 56-yard touchdown run and Seyer ran in the conversion for a 14-8 Siloam Springs lead with 3:15 remaining before half.

Seyer ran in another touchdown for a 20-8 halftime lead.

Eighth-grade

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade team defeated Farmington 8-0 to improve to 3-1 on the season.

The Panthers' only score came on a 40-yard slant pass from Mason Simmons to Anthony Sandoval for a touchdown.

Simmons ran in the two-point conversion for the 8-0 lead.

Panthers coaches said several defensive players played well in helping preserve the shutout.

Seventh-grade

Farmington defeated the Siloam Springs seventh-grade team 28-6.

Siloam Springs' only score came on a long run by Gio Flores. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 overall with the loss.

Up next

The seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade teams are all at Springdale's Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium this Thursday. The seventh-graders open the night against Springdale Sonora, while the eighth- and ninth-graders will take on Springdale Lakeside.

