The city is seeking to fill four vacancies on the planning and zoning commission and board of adjustments.

The terms of three of the seven positions on the commission and board, which consists of the same members, will be up on Dec. 31 and none of the people who hold the seats wish to reapply for the new term, according to Holland Hayden, city communications manager. The positions are Seat 1, currently held by John Engle; Seat 2, held by Chair Judy Nations; and Seat 3, held by Ted Song, the city website states.

In addition, Karl Mounger, who held seat 5, resigned last week, Hayden said. He did not give a reason for the resignation, she said. Mounger's term was set to expire on Dec. 31, 2020.

Applications for the positions can be submitted on the city website, siloamsprings.com, and are due by Nov. 8. Anyone residing within the city's planning area can apply, the website states.

Commissioners serve rotating four-year terms and are appointed by the city board. Provided there is new business, the planning and zoning commission and board of adjustments meets at 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in the city board room, the city website states.

The planning commission reviews development permits and other planning related items, and with the exception of lot splits provides a recommendation to the board of directors, the website states. The board of adjustments reviews variance permits requests for applicants who wish to vary from the zoning code for development or building permits and have a qualified hardship or special exception, the website states. The board has sole authority over the variance requests, the website states.

The city is also accepting applications for three positions on the parks advisory board with a deadline of Oct. 2.

The nine-member board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month, according to the city website. The board advises the parks and recreation manager on all facets of parks and recreation, ranging from daily operations to the creation of a master plan.

General News on 09/29/2019