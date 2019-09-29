Senior Amilcar Gonzalez of the John Brown University men's soccer team was named the Sooner Athletic Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Tabor (Kan.), the league announced on Monday afternoon.

Gonzalez pieced together a career-best performance against the Bluejays on Saturday, Sept. 21, when the Springdale native posted a seven-point effort in the Golden Eagles' 10-0 drubbing of Tabor. On top of his second-half goal, the midfielder dished out five assists, including the primary assist on the match's game-winner and insurance goals, struck by freshmen Jacob Zamarron and Oscar Carballo, respectively.

Gonzalez is currently second on the squad in points (15) this season as he leads the nation in total assists (11) and assists per match (1.57). He was vaulted to the top of the nation's leader board by posting nine assists over his last two matches, both lopsided John Brown victories.

The Golden Eagles' nonconference game Tuesday against Bacone was canceled due to weather. JBU was scheduled to be back in action Saturday against Ecclesia. Results were not available at presstime.

Both JBU soccer teams are back in action this Tuesday at home against Central Christian (Kan.). The women play at 5 p.m. followed by the men at 7 p.m.

