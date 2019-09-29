Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Jim Krall, vice president for university advancement at John Brown University, announces the results of the college's campaign for the new century on Thursday. The seven-year campaign brought in $156 million, more than $30 million more than the goal of $125 million.

John Brown University exceeded its seven-year fundraising campaign by $31 million, bringing in a total of $156 million in gifts and pledges.

Dr. Jim Krall, vice president for university advancement, announced the results of the Campaign for the Next Century during a celebration dinner on Thursday.

Campaign for the Next Century Projects • Endowment for academic excellence • Endowment for scholarships • Estate gifts for the future • Health education building and nursing endowment • J. Alvin Brown renovation • JBU scholarship fund • Mayfield Hall renovations • Northslope apartments • Peer-Andrus Studio and Project Barn • Program and operating support • Sheridan Townhouses renovation • Simmons Great Hall • Walton Lifetime Health Complex renovation

The dinner is part of the university's 100th birthday celebration taking place during homecoming this weekend. The centennial celebration also included a time capsule opening on Friday, a Michael W. Smith concert on Friday evening, a host of class reunions, sporting events and tours on Saturday, and concludes with a worship service and dinner on Sunday.

The university originally set a goal of raising $125 million and the resulting $156 million in gifts and pledges is believed to be the largest capital campaign for a private university in Arkansas, according to a press release from JBU.

"As JBU rejoices in its 100th anniversary this weekend, we are pleased to announce the successful conclusion of our historic Next Century Campaign," said Chip Pollard, JBU president. "We are so grateful to the many alumni, friends, and foundations who have given or committed over $156 million to support the next century of JBU's mission. Generations of future JBU students will benefit from these gifts, and we are deeply thankful to God for his blessings."

The gifts have enabled the university to build or renovate eight facilities, fund programs in nursing, computer science, art, entrepreneurship, track and field, and archaeology, according to the press release. Of the $156 million raised, more than $42 million is designated toward financial assistance for students through the JBU Scholarship Fund and endowed scholarships. Campaign donors established 83 new endowed scholarships and increased 97 existing endowed scholarships, a total value of over $13 million.

Campaign donors, alumni, students, faculty, staff and friends of the University were all in attendance to hear the campaign total at the celebration dinner on Thursday. A series of current JBU students shared their stories of how the university has impacted them and prepared them for a life of service.

"We are blessed to have an incredible community of people who support JBU financially," Krall said. "Nearly 9,000 alumni, parents, employees, foundations, corporations and friends of the university have given to support JBU during the Campaign because they believe in the value of Christian higher education and they desire to impact current and future students."

General News on 09/29/2019