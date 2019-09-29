John Brown University is starting a computer science academy for students in seventh through 12th grade as part of a larger statewide effort to encourage kids to consider the tech field.

The academy will meet for eight weeks on Saturday mornings from Oct. 5 through Nov. 23 in the Balzer Technology Center. Computer science majors will lead students through the basics of Khan Academy's computer science program. The cost to participate is $100 and spaces are limited.

JBU is also hosting partnering with J.B. Hunt to host a hackathon competition on Oct. 11 and 12 for local high school and college students.

The university is officially launching a computer science major next fall but already has several students studying the degree path, according to JBU professor Ted Song who is organizing the academy along with freshman Matt Anderson.

Both the hackathon and the computer science academy are part of a larger effort to encourage middle and high school students to consider studying computer science so that in four or five years there will be a larger pool of talent in the region, Song said.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has been traveling around the state encouraging more students to go into STEM (Science, technology, engineering and math) fields. Song attended a Northwest Arkansas Council meeting earlier this month where Hutchinson announced an apprenticeship program and spoke about the importance of attracting and retaining tech talent in Northwest Arkansas, according to the council website, nwacouncil.org.

There are already a lot of computer related jobs in Northwest Arkansas and having qualified job candidates will bring even more companies to the region, Song said.

"JBU is really grateful for the Siloam Springs community and we're also trying to give back to local students so we wanted to make it an opportunity to help students, not only Siloam Springs but Gentry and Decatur, come and learn how to code with the help and possibly pursue this field as a career," Song said.

Anderson, a 2019 graduate of Gentry High School, won several awards in computer coding during his high school career along with his team, including a third place in the 2018 Governor's All-State Coding Competition in 2018.

Currently he works at Code Ninjas, a private Bentonville-based company that teaches kids to code, but wants to spread the opportunity to more students.

Anderson said he is largely self-taught, but also took some classes in high school and has already had several internships. Having a program like the computer science academy would have been a big help to him, he said.

"Having somebody teaching you one-on-one is completely different than self-teaching or even learning in a classroom environment so I think having a program like this, I think I would have progressed a lot further a lot faster," Anderson said.

More information about the computer science academy and online registration is available on the computer science academy page of the university website jbu.edu.

