Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown freshman Ellie Lampton, of Siloam Springs, digs up a ball Wednesday against Science and Arts of Oklahoma in a Sooner Athletic Conference volleyball match at Bill George Arena.

Sometimes even the hottest of teams need a little bit of refocusing.

That was the case when John Brown volleyball coach Ken Carver called a timeout Wednesday in the first set against Science and Arts of Oklahoma.

John Brown led 20-9 in the opening set, but USAO had just reeled off five straight points and pulled within 20-14 when Carver asked for time.

"We were getting sloppy," Carver said, "and we just weren't talking like we want, especially on defensive transition. It was more of a mental focus timeout, not that necessarily I feel like they were on a run of points. It's just again to remind them, hey this team can play if we give them a chance. So get back to what we need to do and start focusing on that."

John Brown did just that. The Golden Eagles regrouped and won the first set and cruised in the next two to take a 3-0 (25-16, 25-10, 25-13) victory inside Bill George Arena.

The win was the sixth straight conference win for the Golden Eagles (12-3, 6-1) heading into this past weekend's homecoming matchup with Mid-America Christian on Saturday. Results were not available at presstime.

As a team on Wednesday, John Brown hit a .347 clip, but that stat was much higher over the last two sets after only hitting .179 in the first set.

Senior middle hitter Jessica Schultz finished with nine kills to lead JBU, while senior Carly McKinney had six kills in six total hits at the outside. Senior hitter Kinzee Mayo also had six kills while freshman Ellie Lampton of Siloam Springs had four kills.

Sophomore Carrie Ciesla and freshman Morgan Fincham each had 11 assists, while McKinney led defensively with 10 digs.

John Brown finished with 16 aces with four each from sophomore Jenna Lowery and freshman Jillian Blackman and three apiece for Ciesla and freshman Lauren Cloud.

After winning the first set, JBU jumped out to a 9-5 lead in the second set and went on an 11-2 run to take command of the set.

The Golden Eagles did a similar feat in the third set to finish off the Drovers (1-9, 1-6).

"What I told them was the second set was what really showcased what we wanted to do, in terms of focus, execution and score, which was 25-10," Carver said. "I thought the third set was pretty good ultimately. It's really hard to play against a team that doesn't play normal volleyball rhythm. To stay focused and be disciplined, the block has to wait a split second longer because it's a slower swing. All in all I think our team did a good job of adjusting to a level of play that we haven't seen the last couple of weeks."

Ryan Eberly led USAO with eight kills as the Drovers hit at a minus .032 mark for the match. Hayley Allen had 14 assists for the Drovers.

Now the Golden Eagles enter a stretch of 10 straight road games, beginning with conference matches Friday at Langston (Okla.) and then traveling to Central Christian (Kan.) on Saturday.

"They know what we're chasing," Carver said. "This week, next week, we've got to stay focused as we play in the middle of the pack of our conference, because we start immediately at the top again in two weeks (Oct. 9 at Oklahoma City). If we don't take these two weeks to grow and get better, then that's going to be a really rude awakening for us. That's been our focus. That's what we've been talking about. They know what we're playing for and what we're measuring against."

Sports on 09/29/2019