Photo submitted Siloam Springs girls doubles team Ohla Los (left) and Eve Slater won the 5A-West Conference Tournament championship Tuesday with two wins to go 4-0 in the tournament. Los and Slater are 12-0 overall against 5A-West competition and will advance to the Class 5A State Tournament on Oct. 14-15 in Hot Springs.

Freshman Ohla Los and junior Eve Slater can add another milestone to their already impressive resume.

The Siloam Springs doubles team continued their tear through the 5A-West Conference on Tuesday, winning two games in the league tournament to emerge as 5A-West Conference champions.

Los and Slater defeated Vilonia's Laci McKay and Emily Williams 7-5, 6-7, (4-7), 6-4 in the semifinals on Tuesday morning and then defeated Little Rock Christian's team of Anna Young and Mary Kathryn Nelson 6-2, 6-2 in the championship match at Russellville High School.

"Ohla and Eve played good enough to win the semifinals and then played lights out in the finals," said Siloam Springs coach Scott Wright. "(It) might have been their best match they have played all season long. They have learned how to really play well and work well together. Since Ohla is a freshman and Eve is a junior their best tennis is yet to come. And we look forward to how they will compete in the state tournament."

Los and Slater finished with a 12-0 record in 5A-West Conference matches in 2019, including Monday and Tuesday's conference tournament games. Their strong run helped the Lady Panthers tennis team finish as 5A-West Conference runner-up. Greenwood's girls and boys teams won the overall conference titles.

Los and Slater will be a No. 1 seed in the Class 5A State Girls Tennis Tournament, which will be held Oct. 14-15 at Hot Springs Lakeside.

In boys, the Siloam Springs doubles team of sophomore Lucas Junkermann and junior Sam Jackson took fourth place on Tuesday afternoon.

Junkermann and Jackson earned a state tournament berth by advancing to the semifinals with two wins on Monday.

On Tuesday, the duo lost to No. 1 seed Jonathan Mitchell and Eli Butler of Greenwood 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals.

Junkermann and Jackson then lost to Beebe's team of Blake Robertson and J.D. Martin 8-5 in the third place match.

"Lucas and Sam keep getting better each week," Wright said. "As they have progressed it has shown. They played their best match of the season in the quarterfinals (on Monday). It is a great accomplishment for them and a great way for both of them to conclude their season playing in the state tournament."

Overall Junkermann and Jackson have compiled a 6-6 record against 5A-West Conference competition and will be a No. 4 seed from the league in the 5A State Boys Tournament, which is Oct. 14-15 at Hot Springs Country Club.

