BENTONVILLE -- A Centerton man was sentenced on Sept. 19 to 30 years in prison for stabbing another man in Siloam Springs.

A jury found Anthony Michael Ford, 29, guilty of battery. He was charged as a habitual offender because of four felony convictions. He faced five to 40 years in prison.

Seven women and five men began deliberating Wednesday afternoon and returned their verdict Thursday.

Siloam Springs police arrested Ford in the nonfatal stabbing of Terry Hooper, according to court documents.

Police went to 820 W. Twin Springs St. on Nov. 13, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Lacy Whitehead and Hooper told police Ford was holding a knife when he hit Hooper in the face, according to the affidavit.

Hooper and Whitehead testified at the trial. Ford didn't testify and declined to speak before sentencing.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green followed the jury's recommendation of a 30-year sentence.

Ford will have to serve seven years and six months in the Arkansas Department of Correction before he's eligible for parole.

Ford must pay $670 in court costs, and he received 311 days of credit for time spent in jail awaiting trial.

