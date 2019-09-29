The Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball team went 1-2 this past week.
The Lady Panthers opened the week with a 25-22, 25-23 victory on Monday to open the week.
The Lady Panthers were defeated 25-14, 25-21 against Bentonville on Tuesday. Springdale George handed Siloam Springs a 25-23, 25-13 loss on Thursday.
Eighth-grade
The eighth-grade volleyball team picked up a pair of wins this past week.
Siloam Springs picked up a 2-1 home win Monday against Rogers Lingle 25-17, 18-25, 15-5.
The Lady Panthers then defeated Rogers Elmwood 2-1 on Tuesday, winning 25-21, 7-25, 15-12.
Seventh-grade
The seventh-grade volleyball team lost both of its games on Monday and Tuesday.
Lingle defeated the Lady Panthers 25-22, 25-16 on Monday. Then on Tuesday, the Lady Panthers fell 25-21, 25-22 to Elmwood.
Up next
The seventh- and eighth-graders are back in action at home on Monday, with the seventh-graders hosting Springdale J.O. Kelly and the eighth-graders playing Springdale George. Both teams will host Rogers Kirksey on Tuesday.
The ninth-graders host Fayetteville White on Tuesday.Sports on 09/29/2019
Print Headline: Ninth-grade volleyball wins one, loses two