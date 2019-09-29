The Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball team went 1-2 this past week.

The Lady Panthers opened the week with a 25-22, 25-23 victory on Monday to open the week.

The Lady Panthers were defeated 25-14, 25-21 against Bentonville on Tuesday. Springdale George handed Siloam Springs a 25-23, 25-13 loss on Thursday.

Eighth-grade

The eighth-grade volleyball team picked up a pair of wins this past week.

Siloam Springs picked up a 2-1 home win Monday against Rogers Lingle 25-17, 18-25, 15-5.

The Lady Panthers then defeated Rogers Elmwood 2-1 on Tuesday, winning 25-21, 7-25, 15-12.

Seventh-grade

The seventh-grade volleyball team lost both of its games on Monday and Tuesday.

Lingle defeated the Lady Panthers 25-22, 25-16 on Monday. Then on Tuesday, the Lady Panthers fell 25-21, 25-22 to Elmwood.

Up next

The seventh- and eighth-graders are back in action at home on Monday, with the seventh-graders hosting Springdale J.O. Kelly and the eighth-graders playing Springdale George. Both teams will host Rogers Kirksey on Tuesday.

The ninth-graders host Fayetteville White on Tuesday.

