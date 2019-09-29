Billy Ray Beck

Billy Ray Beck, 85-year-old resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died September 20, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Arkansas. Born September 5, 1934, in Brentwood, California, he was the son of Louis Ray Beck and Maude Mae Swicegood Beck. He relocated from the San Francisco Bay area to northeast Oklahoma/northwest Arkansas in 1976. Bill married Maria Raquel Ruelas on April 8, 1978, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. He was an entrepreneur, contractor, artist, stock farmer and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two granddaughters, Elizabeth Elliot Andoe and Elissa Chastain.

He is survived by his wife, Raquel, of the home; daughter, Ashley Beck Andoe of Tulsa, Oklahoma; son, James Ray Beck of Incline Village, Nevada; step-daughter, Joanne Swecker of Henderson, Nevada; grandson, Brian Henderson and family of Long Beach California; and a host of cousins that he was very close to.

Memorial mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Siloam Springs, Arkansas, with Father Salvador Márquez-Muñoz officiating. Rosary service will be from 6 - 6:30 p.m., with visitation to follow, Monday October 7, 2019, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Donations may be made in his name to Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72762 or St. Mary Catholic Church, c/o Hope's Kitchen, P.O. Box 118, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Bill E. Spinks

Bill E. Spinks, 91, of Watts, Okla., died Sept. 22, 2019, at Quail Ridge Living Center, Colcord, Okla.

He was born May 21, 1928, in Watts. He married Wanda Welch in 1950, they were married 57 years. He worked many years as a carpenter.

He was preceded in death by his wife and brother Jim Dunlap.

He is survived by his children, Darlene Jean Clark of Springdale, Ark., Billy Ray Spinks of Prairie City, Ore., and Deborah Hensley of West Siloam Springs, Okla.; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bob Dunlap of Muskogee, Okla.

No services are planned at this time.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.

General News on 09/29/2019