File photo/Herald-Leader An oompah band, led by Kieth Rutledge, plays in front of Ziggywurst during the 2018 Oktoberfest event hosted by the Siloam Springs Museum. The band will be playing this year at Creekside Taproom, owned by Rutledge.

The Siloam Springs Museum's annual Tap Into History will give the community a taste of local history.

The Oktoberfest event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the museum before visitors make their way to three local businesses. The idea behind the event is to get people downtown looking at Siloam Springs' historic buildings and to engage a younger audience, according to Katie Rennard, museum board member.

"Overall, we want to be a vibrant part of Siloam Springs and part of our renovated downtown that brings people down for a reason, not just to see history, but to continue to make history here in Siloam Springs," she said.

Mary Nolan, interim museum director, described the event as a "friendraiser rather than a fundraiser." She hopes the event will encourage people to get involved with the museum and to come downtown and support local businesses.

When visitors arrive at the museum, they will be able to register and purchase tickets, take photos in a German themed photo booth and try homemade pretzels, Nolan said.

At 7 p.m., the event will move to Ivory Bill Brewing, located at 516 E. Main St., where owner Casey Letellier will give a history talk. Visitors will walk to 28 Springs, located at 100 E. University St., at 7:30 p.m., where they can purchase food, before moving on to Creekside Taproom, located at 100-2 E. Alpine St., for an oompah band and a beer stein holding contest, Nolan said.

Tickets are $30 and will include three pours of beer. Non-alcoholic tickets are available for $15 and both types of tickets include a one-year membership to the museum.

This year's Oktoberfest also marks the first time the event has taken place since the museum reopened after renovation in early spring, Rennard said.

"I'm looking forward to this year as bringing back the museum," she said. "It feels like we worked really hard to get the renovations done and then we were just quiet, but now we are back open and we have things going on and we feel like its giving a sense of place to Siloam Springs, and I feel like this is a great opportunity to come out in the fall and celebrate the history of Ocktoberfest."

General News on 09/29/2019