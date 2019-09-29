John Brown University's Allika Pearson has been named the Sooner Athletic Conference women's cross country Runner of the Week following a spectacular run at the Missouri Southern State University Stampede on Sept. 21, the conference office announced Monday afternoon.

The sophomore native of Siloam Springs took advantage of the field by jetting out to the lead at the 200-meter mark and never looked back as she captured not only a new program record time, but her first-career individual championship honor, besting the field of 143 runners. Her finish helped the Golden Eagles finish in eighth place with a team time of 1:43:06.

Pearson needed only 18 minutes, 25 seconds to complete the 5,000-meter course, finishing 12 seconds ahead of runner-up Michelle Sanchez of Butler C.C. to set her own personal, and program, PR by 44 seconds. The broken record was set by Pearson at last season's NAIA National Championships where she crossed the line at the 19:09 mark.

The Golden Eagles will return to the course on Oct. 5 when John Brown travels to compete in the Columbia (Mo.) Invitational at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course.

