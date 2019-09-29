Sign in
Senior Center Menu September 29, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.

Oct. 1 -- Oct. 4

Tuesday -- Ham and Beans, potatoes and onions, seasoned greens, cornbread, banana pudding/vanilla wafers

Wednesday -- Chicken Florentine/penne pasta, peas and carrots, garlic toast, mandarin oranges

Thursday -- Meatloaf/mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, blushing pears

Friday -- Chicken salad, pasta salad, crackers, banana, brownie

Oct. 7 -- Oct. 11

Monday -- BBQ pulled pork plate w/roasted potatoes, baked beans, roll, cake

Tuesday -- Spaghetti w/meat sauce, veggie medley, spiced peaches, garlic bread

Wednesday -- Chicken and wild rice, roasted broccoli, cranberry salad, apple cake, roll

Thursday -- Fried fish, au gratin potatoes, green tomato relish, coleslaw, hushpuppies, cookie

Friday -- Chili w/beans, tossed salad w/dressing, cornbread, tropical fruit

Oct. 14 -- Oct. 18

Monday -- Chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, cranberry chutney, pumpkin bar

Tuesday -- Brown sugar and pineapple ham, sweet potatoes, corn, roll, pudding

Wednesday -- Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted fall veggies, bread, blushing pears

Thursday -- Sweet and sour chicken, fluffy rice, seasoned spinach, roll, pineapple upside down cake

Friday -- Baked cod, green beans, Harvard beets, sliced peaches, bread

Oct. 21 -- Oct. 25

Monday -- Turkey club sandwich, vegetable soup, crackers, broccoli salad, fruit

Tuesday -- Brisket plate, baked beans, potato casserole, roll, rice crispy bar

Wednesday -- Fried fish, pinto beans, seasoned greens, cornbread, apple crisp

Thursday -- Vegetable frittata, sausage, biscuit and gravy, fruit

Friday -- Lasagna, corn, tossed salad, garlic bread, cookie

Oct. 28 -- Oct. 31

Monday -- Meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy, broccoli, roll, peaches

Tuesday -- Chicken Florentine/penne pasta, peas and carrots, garlic toast, mandarin oranges

Wednesday -- Frito chili pie, fiesta corn, mixed green salad w/dressing, cookie

Thursday -- Ham and beans, potatoes and onions, seasoned greens, cornbread, banana pudding w/vanilla wafers

