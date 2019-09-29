Oct. 1 -- Oct. 4
Tuesday -- Ham and Beans, potatoes and onions, seasoned greens, cornbread, banana pudding/vanilla wafers
Wednesday -- Chicken Florentine/penne pasta, peas and carrots, garlic toast, mandarin oranges
Thursday -- Meatloaf/mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, blushing pears
Friday -- Chicken salad, pasta salad, crackers, banana, brownie
Oct. 7 -- Oct. 11
Monday -- BBQ pulled pork plate w/roasted potatoes, baked beans, roll, cake
Tuesday -- Spaghetti w/meat sauce, veggie medley, spiced peaches, garlic bread
Wednesday -- Chicken and wild rice, roasted broccoli, cranberry salad, apple cake, roll
Thursday -- Fried fish, au gratin potatoes, green tomato relish, coleslaw, hushpuppies, cookie
Friday -- Chili w/beans, tossed salad w/dressing, cornbread, tropical fruit
Oct. 14 -- Oct. 18
Monday -- Chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, cranberry chutney, pumpkin bar
Tuesday -- Brown sugar and pineapple ham, sweet potatoes, corn, roll, pudding
Wednesday -- Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted fall veggies, bread, blushing pears
Thursday -- Sweet and sour chicken, fluffy rice, seasoned spinach, roll, pineapple upside down cake
Friday -- Baked cod, green beans, Harvard beets, sliced peaches, bread
Oct. 21 -- Oct. 25
Monday -- Turkey club sandwich, vegetable soup, crackers, broccoli salad, fruit
Tuesday -- Brisket plate, baked beans, potato casserole, roll, rice crispy bar
Wednesday -- Fried fish, pinto beans, seasoned greens, cornbread, apple crisp
Thursday -- Vegetable frittata, sausage, biscuit and gravy, fruit
Friday -- Lasagna, corn, tossed salad, garlic bread, cookie
Oct. 28 -- Oct. 31
Monday -- Meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy, broccoli, roll, peaches
Tuesday -- Chicken Florentine/penne pasta, peas and carrots, garlic toast, mandarin oranges
Wednesday -- Frito chili pie, fiesta corn, mixed green salad w/dressing, cookie
Thursday -- Ham and beans, potatoes and onions, seasoned greens, cornbread, banana pudding w/vanilla wafers
