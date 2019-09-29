Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs junior Makenna Thomas, No. 14, goes up to serve alongside teammate Abby Kelly during Thursday's match against Greenbrier.

The Siloam Springs volleyball team took its shot Thursday at conference-leading Greenbrier.

But just like all the other 5A-West teams so far, Siloam Springs wasn't able to knock off Greenbrier, which won three hard-fought sets 25-21, 25-22, 25-21 inside Panther Activity Center.

Greenbrier improved to 11-2-2 overall and 6-0 in league play with the victory, while Siloam Springs fell to 5-10-1 and 2-4.

First-year Greenbrier head coach Katie Huff, a former standout at Springdale Har-Ber, said she's just trying to keep her team focused while taking each team's best shot.

"Every one plays their best against number one right?" Huff said. "So that's where we are. We're sitting at number one right now (in conference). Everybody's going to play their best against us. We've got to be prepared for that. On the road, at home, wherever it is, we've got to be prepared for everybody to play their best."

Greenbrier got out to a 17-10 lead in the first set before holding off a Siloam Springs charge that cut it to 18-16. Greenbrier answered with a 5-1 run to go up 23-17 before winning 25-21.

The second set was more back and forth and Siloam Springs trailed 22-21 after a Abby Hornbuckle ace. Jael Harried and Abby Herring combined for a block at the net that brought Siloam Springs within 23-22 a few plays later, but Greenbrier's Brae Denton hammered home two big kills in the middle to finish off game two.

Kills from Haleigh Moss and a strong play at the net from Denton helped Greenbrier lead 13-4 in the third set and 17-9 after kills from Grace House and Presley Cullum.

Looking like Greenbrier might run away with the third set, Siloam Springs responded with a 10-0 run, which included two aces from server Makenna Thomas, to take a 19-17 lead.

"I'm proud of our kids," said head coach Joellen Wright. "They didn't lay down and die. They bought in and they breathed and they regrouped."

Said Huff: "(Siloam Springs) did a really good job of taking advantage of our weakness. We got stuck in that rotation there. There were five or six balls and we just couldn't get out of it. They did a great job."

Greenbrier got back on track though, thanks to a block and kill from Denton, an ace by Cassidy Lear and a combo block from Moss and House to finish off the match.

Kenley Mobley led Greenbrier with nine kills, while Moss had five.

Dorothy Swearingen led Siloam Springs with seven kills and four block assists, while Herring had five kills, Rachel Conrad and Jaedyn Soucie each with four kills and Harried three kills, two solo blocks and three block assists.

Thomas finished with 21 assists and 13 digs, while Abby Kelly had 24 digs, Hanna Fullerton and Hornbuckle each with 15 digs and Blake Vincent 12 digs.

LR Christian 3, Siloam Springs 2

Siloam Springs wound up on the short end of a five-set thriller Tuesday night against Little Rock Christian in Panther Activity Center, but there was no faulting the Lady Panthers' effort, according to coach Joellen Wright.

The Lady Warriors pulled out a 15-12 win in the fifth set to take the 27-29, 26-24, 16-25, 25-23, 15-12 victory in a 5A-West Conference match.

"Definitely you can see their confidence starting to grow as they branch out and try and do some of the things we're asking them to do," Wright said. "I was super proud of their guts and sticking in it and I mean they didn't give up -- look at those scores."

Every set was a battle, and had a few breaks falling Siloam Springs' way in the second set, it could have been a sweep for the Lady Panthers.

With a pair of impressive nonconference road victories at Bentonville West and Shiloh Christian this season, Siloam Springs wore their road jerseys on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers came out with fire and energy and jumped out to nice leads in each of the first four sets.

"We had a talk about mindset and playing at home and what holds them back on doing those next level things," Wright said. "So that was a really good discussion. They verbalized some stuff. Then for fun, I thought it'd be cool to mix it up and wear our away jerseys because we play pretty good on the road. That's why we were in the gray tonight, so we broke those out. They love those jerseys -- look good, feel good, play good. Every time we watch film it's like, this is nothing we haven't seen before. This is not anything different, so the confidence keeps building."

Leading 2-1, the Lady Panthers had a 20-15 edge in the fourth set when LRC went on a 8-1 run to take a 23-21 lead and eventually win the fourth set 25-23.

The Lady Warriors (12-2, 4-1) rode that momentum in the start of the fifth set to take an early 7-2 lead, including a pair of blocks from Harper Stokes and an ace from Hallie Martin.

"Lot of focus, that's what we practice," said LRC coach Lacey Rowan. "Send them back and finding that grit and being able to finish. Just trying to take that momentum where we could. We didn't want to start behind. That was our goal. Our goal was not to start the fifth set like we started every other set."

Little Rock Christian pulled ahead 11-5, but Siloam Springs got within 13-12 late in the fifth set. However a tip from Claire Hart and a kill from Caitlyn Chapple ended the match.

Chapple led LRC with 10 kills, while Stokes and Kristina Northington each had seven and Martin six.

For Siloam Springs, Jaedyn Soucie had 15 klls, while Dorothy Swearingen had 10 kills, Abby Herring eight, Rachel Conrad six and Jael Harried five.

Makenna Thomas had 41 assists, 25 digs and four aces. Abby Kelly led with 41 kills and had five aces. Hanna Fullerton had 30 digs and five aces, while Maggie Torres had 32 digs and Blake Vincent had 29 digs.

Sports on 09/29/2019