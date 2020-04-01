The data published in Gene Linzey's column "Coronavirus? What's happening?" on March 25 regarding the mortality rate in Italy and China was incorrect. Instead of percent (per hundred), the mortality rate is measured in deaths per thousand. The newspaper regrets the error.Editorial on 04/01/2020
Print Headline: Correction
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.