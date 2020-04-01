Just like all other sports, the Siloam Springs football team is figuring out how to cope with the coronavirus pandemic and its effects.

It's been more than two weeks since in-person school in Arkansas was dismissed and moved to online learning, and that also means it's been the same amount of time since the Panthers have met as a team.

Because of a mandatory dead period enforced by the Arkansas Activities Association, teams across the state cannot practice or work out until at least April 17.

For the Panthers, who were in the middle of the offseason conditioning program, everything came to a screeching halt on what has been a successful offseason so far, according to head coach Brandon Craig.

"Man, we've had a great offseason," Craig said. "Our kids have worked extremely hard. It's one of those things as a coach, we're in our third year as a program. You walk into the weight room, you don't have to say a lot to motivate them. A lot of our kids are self-motivated. We've got some outstanding leadership in the room. For me it's been really easy from the standpoint of my daily work with them because they've been so motivated. I just think you see a difference in what the expectation level is. Mentally, we're just in a different place."

But all of that is on hold for now.

Craig said when the Panthers got to meet for the final time as a team on March 16, the coaches emphasized the importance of keeping up with academics as the students attend classes online.

"Our number one concern was academics," Craig said. "So we really stressed to them the importance of staying caught up with their classes, communicating with their teachers and turning in their assignments in a timely fashion, because that's counting toward their attendance. We really did a super job of trying to impress that on them."

Since then the coaches have been in constant communication through Hudl, an athletics service used by many teams across the country to look at film and deliver messages to large groups.

"We followed that up with some Hudl reminders and some information through Hudl to try and encourage them to stay on task and do the best they can to stay caught up in their classes," Craig said, "because that's ultimately what their mission is, to graduate and be the best they can academically."

As for staying in shape, it's up to the Panthers individually, Craig said. The weight room at the fieldhouse and school facilities are all closed, as are all gyms.

"It's very difficult because a lot of our kids don't have the equipment they need to work out," he said. "So it's going to be a lot of body weight exercises, a lot of push-ups, sit-ups, doing things on their own or going out and doing a jog or run or something like that. They're not going to be able to get into large groups and work out together. Gyms are closed. They can't use the school. It's a tough situation for them as athletes, but all they can do is just try to take care of their body, heal any injuries that they have, and try to be in the best spot they can be when we resume."

The Panthers, who went 5-7 overall in 2019, were scheduled to start spring football practice on April 27, the first of 10 scheduled practices for the spring. That could get pushed back or canceled as well.

Craig said the pandemic has made a lot of people appreciate what sports and other daily activities mean in their life.

"I think everybody's realized how big sports are in the American life," Craig said. "Not just football but baseball, soccer, track and all the other sports that are happening right now that are being affected by this. It's just something that we all have taken for granted. We've all assumed it's going to be there and now it's not. It gives you the chance to step back and really look at what you think is important in your life, and you realize how big sports is in your life. We don't ever want to diminish what's going on or anything like that, but I think every one wants to have that sense of normalcy, and I think for us sports is a part of our normal day and normal life."

Craig said he's excited about reuniting with the Panthers as soon as possible.

"We're looking forward to just being a part of a team and getting back with our kids," he said. "I just enjoy being around them every day. They bring something to me that's special, and I hope I bring something to them that's special, and I just miss that interaction every day."

