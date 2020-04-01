Covid-19 and pseudoscientific nonsense

Please listen to the experts and not the local agents of misinformation. I am certainly not an expert in epidemiology, so I am not about to give you any scientific instructions concerning how to understand or cope with covid-19. I will however share my take on what I perceived to be pseudo-scientific nonsense of what I read in Mr. Gene Linzey's article on coronavirus, March 25.

Linzey can't help himself from planting a conspiracy theory of nefarious intent by others by claiming "...there is ALWAYS more going on than meets the eye." He doesn't want people to get excited, "I'm not predicting." But what about all those relevant prophecies, "we read in Daniel, Ezekiel and Revelation."

Linzey claims that "all flus circumnavigate the globe: [through] Air currents. ... You'll see the storms coming from the Orient to America's west coast, and from Africa to our east coast."

Now to me, that sounds more like pseudo-scientific nonsense. According to all the medical sources I found, flu viruses can remain in the air only for hours INSIDE enclosures. The study in The New England Journal of Medicine determined the coronavirus, as an aerosol gas, suspended in air, could hang around for up to three hours.

All the "experts" tell us we can go outside with near zero probability of becoming infected with the flu as long as we do not come in close contact with an infected person or the far less likelihood of a virus transmitted to humans from an animal.

It makes more sense to me that the viruses infecting our east and west coasts were not storm riders but rather, rode in with airline or ship passengers. However, if Linzey's storm theory turns out to be true, the current virus army attack happening in New Orleans could send a battalion of covid-19 troops here via storms from the gulf. This would negate the social distancing, currently our only defense.

