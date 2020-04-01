Johnny Faye Farley-Riggs

Johnnye Faye Farley-Riggs, 88, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Avenir Memory Care in Fayetteville.

Johnnye was born July 9, 1931, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, to Ollie Glenn Farley and Edna Miles Farley Gatherer. She attended school at Siloam Springs, Arkansas, where she achieved the All-State Basketball award in 1948; she would go on to play four seasons of professional basketball for the All American Red Heads from 1948 through 1952. On June 29, 1952, she married Howard N. Riggs in Siloam Springs and shared many loving years and memories together. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education Summa Cum Laude at John Brown University in 1961 and then, she would attend University of Arkansas to receive her Master's Degree in Education in 1968. She would go on to teach 6th grade education at Bates Elementary in Fayetteville from 1961 to 1981. She was of Baptist faith and loved her family.

She is survived by her husband, Howard N. Riggs of Fayetteville, Ark.; three children, Steven Wayne Riggs and wife, Leanna of Rogers, Ark., Carol Ann Riggs of Fayetteville, Ark., and Paul Nathan Riggs of Springdale, Ark.; one sister, Dr. Lily Ann Hanes of Golden Eagle, Ill.; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A private burial will be held at a later date in the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Doreen M. Hadders

Doreen M. Hadders, 66, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died March 26, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice at Legacy Village in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born Dec. 30, 1953, in Gary, Ind., to Herbert A. Hadders Sr. and Mabel Popowski Hadders. She loved to crochet, read, bake and do puzzles. She was an avid Ohio State University Buckeye fan. She was a baker at Walmart.

She is survived by her children, Greg Grossman and wife Jackie of Bartlesville, Okla., Stacey Garcia of Gravette, Ark., and Casey Reil of Siloam Springs; eight grandchildren; and a brother, Herb Hadders Jr. of North Ridgeville, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Andrew E. Hansen

Andrew E. Hansen, 81, of Highfill, Ark., died March 27, 2020, in his home.

He was born Dec. 19, 1938, in Kansas City, Mo., to Otto Sevron and Marie Erwin Hansen. He was raised in the Kansas City area and retired from the U.S. Air Force.

He was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister.

He is survived by four sons, Kriss Hansen of St. Charles, Ill., Randy Hansen and wife Terri of Gentry, Ark., Charles Hansen and wife Rhonda of Gentry, and Johathen Hansen of Florida; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Brenda Lee Hudson

Brenda Lee Hudson, 60, of Decatur, Ark., died March 25, 2020, in her home.

She was born May 29, 1959, in Barberton, Ohio, to Russell Eddleman and Marjorie Color. She married Jim Hudson March 24, 2003.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, of the home; a son, Matt Moorehead of Akron, Ohio; two daughters; two grandchildren; and a brother, Ricky Eddleman of Ohio.

No services are planned at this time.

Graydon Joseph 'Joe' Petersen

Graydon Joseph "Joe" Petersen, 77, of Plano, Texas, died March 27, 2020, at Katherine's Place, Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born August 17, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois, to Graydon L. and Elizabeth (Pappas) Petersen. Joe and Sharon Kay Nelson were married on August 14, 1965, and he worked as an advertising salesman. Joe enjoyed cooking, collecting recipes and gardening and he was an avid Dallas sports fan.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law, Renee Case Petersen.

Survivors include his wife Sharon; children, Kristin Johnson and husband Allen of Cedar Creek, Texas, Kelly Svebek of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Thomas Petersen of Fort Madison, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Carlie, McKenzie and Christopher Svebek and Lauren, Erica, Kristi and Jacob Johnson; and sister, Louise Schmelzer and husband Robert Curtis of Rocklin, California.

