Despite what you think about covid-19, there is going to be much disruption in the lives of Americans. It is not just the worry of contracting a disease. The infection will peak, then slowly fade. We don't know if it will be a seasonal issue; it may well be part of our lives from here on. More important is how we deal with the loss of income for so many in the service industries.

Restaurants have closed or changed to curbside take-out service. Movie theaters may be a part of the past. Concerts, sports, and arena gatherings will be looked upon with more caution. The sad thing is that their misfortune was not caused by mismanagement on the part of the owners. The culprit was a microscopic particle.

So how do we respond to our new normal? Why not a period of grace? Just cease all financial transactions, save for purchases of essential items. Put a time-out on loan payments, rents, and mortgages. It would have a "trickle-up" effect, as the chain of payments makes its way to banks and financial institutions. This would only work if everyone cooperated, though. All it would take to break the chain of graciousness is one person demanding their payment.

Alternatively, those who have not been financially impacted by the crisis could help support local businesses. Stop by and give a restaurant or diner some amount you would have spent had there been no crisis. Pay it forward. You would have spent the money anyway, you're just not getting the meal or service, or perhaps it will be given to you as a credit in the future.

Check on your neighbors. Better yet, enlarge your domain of neighbors. Ensure that not only their physical wants are met, but their mental needs as well. Continually checking on news outlets for information, which in this case is so disturbing, can have a powerful effect on mental states. Couple that with high levels of anxiety already present, and your intervention just may save a life. Since we are all staying at home, let's go back to the days of talking to neighbors over the backyard fence. Just do so from a little further distance than usual.

Tamp down the fear. Fear is the mind-killer. Increased concern is one thing, outright fear is another. Much of the fear stems from a lack of knowledge or understanding. The spread of misinformation only makes it worse. Don't spread information that you are not sure is real. Let's defer to the experts in this case. They may not have all the answers, but they know more than non-experts, which, in this case, is most of us.

Spring is here! Get outside and enjoy the sunny days! Sunshine does much to lift the spirits and improve your mood. Plant some flowers or veggies. There is nothing like scooping up a handful of soil to relax your mind.

Above all, be patient, be kind, and help others. We will be fine.

-- Devin Houston is the president/CEO of Houston Enzymes. Send comments or questions to devin.houston@gmail.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

Editorial on 04/01/2020