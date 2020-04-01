50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

John Brown University Swim Team placed 8th in the National Swim meet held at La Crosse, Wis. Some 50 colleges from across the nation participated.

Jim Osborne placed 4th in the 500 yard free style, 3rd in the 400 yard individual medley and 3rd in the 1650 yard free style. Charley Smith placed 2nd in the 200 yard individual medley, 2nd in the 400 yard individual medley and 3rd in the 100 yard butterfly.

The relay team, composed of Charley Smith, Jim Osborne, Dave Buskness and Randy Hensley, placed 12th in the 800 yard free style relay and 7th in the 400 yard free style.

Jess Moorman placed 17th in low board diving and 19th in high board diving.

This meet ended the 1969-70 season for JBU with an 8-6 dual meet record, State Championship in AAU and 8th place in the nation in NAIA competition and had two All Americans, Charley Smith and Jim Osborne.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

Brian Shackelford of Colcord, Okla., was accepted to the College of Veterinary Medicine at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla. Shackelford, a 1983 graduate of Kansas High School, was a junior at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla. He had a 3.9 GPA and was a member of the Alpha Chi National College Scholarship Society. He was scheduled to begin attending O.S.U. in the fall of 1995.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

Girl Scout Troop 5082 had a Women's Symposium in March in which four Siloam Springs-area professional women, Sophia Agaba Muslime, Patty Kirk, Lisa Ray, Trang Freeman, from diverse backgrounds came by invitation to discuss their professional and personal life journeys in brief speeches to the troop at large and then in small group question-and-answer sessions designed by the girls themselves.

Editorial on 04/01/2020