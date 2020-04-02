Gov. Asa Hutchinson points to a graphic Tuesday showing that the number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas is below the number pro- jected last week. More photos at arkansasonline.com/41covidbrief/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/ John Sykes Jr.)

1:35 P.M. UPDATE: Two more people with covid-19 have died, bringing the state death toll to 12, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas has risen to 643 by Thursday afternoon, Hutchinson said.

EARLIER: Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state health officials are scheduled to provide an update on coronavirus in Arkansas at 1:30 p.m. briefing at the state Capitol.