Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks Friday April 3, 2020 at the state Capitol in Little Rock during his daily corona virus press conference. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/44gov/.(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal). - Photo by Staton Breidenthal
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nathaniel Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide an update on Arkansas’ covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m.
