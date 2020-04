March 23

• Jeanene Deshae Burrows, 24, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

March 24

• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with sexual solicitation, terroristic threatening.

• Kylee Marie Canoe, 19, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

• Mackale Kayley Leach, 21, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Shandra Rana Randall, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Michael Lee Davis, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Heather Gayle Burkle, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brandi Lynette Baker, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 25

• Victor Hugo Sanchez, 32, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Rodney Lee Hathorn, 22, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Michael Daniel Guinn, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 26

• Jessie Lee Farris, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 27

• Tanya Sue Beachamp, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Betthany Jean Nicolette Kehoe, 30, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Lillie Hope Fields, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear, criminal contempt.

March 28

• Andrea Marisol Castaneda, 26, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Misael Lobaton-Librado, 39, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Michael Wayne Bruffett, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 29

• Henry Tyrone Brown, 41, arrested in connection with aggravated assault.

General News on 04/05/2020