The city of Siloam Springs is planning to hold Tuesday's city board meeting in virtual setting, according to an email from Holland Hayden, communications manager.

Mayor John Mark Turner announced the April 7 meeting will be closed to in-person attendance because of the governor's order that only 10 or fewer people can congregate and will take place virtually by using the Zoom Video Communications app, Hayden said.

"Using Zoom video conferencing, residents will be able to join the meeting online or by phone and will be able to provide comments that will be part of the record," Hayden said.

The public can watch the meetings live on the city's YouTube channel. To join the meetings through the Zoom website or app, community members can visit https://zoom.us/j/754803582, Hayden said. The city is asking participants to use their full name as their screen name, Hayden said.

People who wish to dial in with their land line or cell phone may call 1-669-900-9128, Hayden said. Participants will then be prompted to enter the meeting ID number 754-803-582, Hayden said. When prompted for a participant number, press the # key, Hayden said.

Dial-in attendees will need to enter *6 to mute and unmute and *9 to raise their hands during the Zoom meeting, Hayden said. All Zoom attendees will need to utilize the "raise their hand" function to be recognized when the public is asked if anyone wishes to speak, Hayden said.

Attendees utilizing the dial-in option will have their telephone number masked, Hayden said.

People who do not wish to participate in the meeting but wish to comment as part of the regularly scheduled public input portion or on a particular agenda item may email their comments to the city clerk's office at cityadmin@siloamsprings.com or rellis@siloamsprings.com, Hayden said. Anyone who wishes to utilize this format is asked to email their comments a minimum of one hour in advance of the workshop, or no later than 4:30 p.m., Hayden said. If comments are meant for general input, residents are asked to state that in the email; if the comments are meant for an agenda item people are asked to put the agenda item/letter in the email, Hayden said.

The meeting will be available for playback on Cox Channel 245 and on the city's website beginning April 8, Hayden said.

Virtual meetings are not specifically mentioned in state statutes, Hayden said. City staff is presenting a resolution to the board of directors for approval that will create a precedent for this type of meeting, Hayden said.

Many cities have asked whether or not board/council members can both virtually attend and vote at meetings, Hayden said. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has indicated the most likely answer is yes, Hayden said. However, virtual participation must allow the public to be able to participate in the meeting, Hayden said.

Another question is whether a city board meeting can be held with the public participating by telephone, video or Facebook Live. The answer is not crystal clear, Hayden said. The Arkansas Municipal League believes from the attorney general's response to the previous question, the same logic applies, Hayden said.

The Arkansas Municipal League believes as long as the proper safeguards are in place to ensure all members of the public can hear the board/council and vice versa the meeting will not violate the Freedom of Information Act, Hayden said.

Agenda items to be discussed will include:

• A contract with Sunbelt-Solomon Solutions for $535,204 to repair of the city's oldest electrical transformer/substation.

• Placing Ordinance 20-06 regarding automobile sales from residences on its third reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-08 concerning drive-through regulations on its first reading.

• Resolution 18-20 regarding the establishment of meeting protocol during the time of national or statewide emergency.

• Resolution 19-20 concerning the special use development permit for Taco Jake's has been withdrawn by the applicant.

• Resolution 20-20 regarding the special use development permit for Lykins Pharmacy at the 300 block of North Progress Avenue.

• Resolution 21-20 concerning the final plat development permit for the Busse addition at the 21400 block of Davidson Road.

