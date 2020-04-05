David Paul Burdick

David Paul Burdick, 33, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died April 1, 2020, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

He was born on March 25, 1987, to David Paul Burdick and Jackie Honeycutt-Hadel in Lakenheath Village, England. He will be remembered as a great friend and as someone who was always willing to help his family.

He is survived by his parents, David Paul Burdick of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Jackie Hadel of Siloam Springs; and two brothers, Dylan Leard Burdick and Kyle Jessie Burdick, both of Siloam Springs.

The family will host a memorial service at a later date in Stigler, Okla.

An online guest book is available at www.back strom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

William "Bill" Wraymond Crites

William "Bill" Wraymond Crites, 75, of Colcord, Okla., died March 30, 2020, at his home.

Bill was born June 11, 1944, in Concordia, Kan., to Charles Robert Crites and Jolene Nelson Drury. He graduated from high school in Smith Center, Kan. He went to work in heavy construction, owning and operating heavy equipment and working in Kansas, California, Nigeria, Algeria, Arkansas and Oklahoma. He moved to Colcord in 1974 and worked as a coal handler for SWEPCO in Gentry, Ark., until his retirement in 1999. He continued operating heavy equipment after his retirement and only stopped recently.

He married Sharon Silcox on June 13, 1991 in Las Vegas, Nev. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #252 in Kansas, Okla., where he was past Master three times, and also a 32nd degree Scottish Rite. He also was a Shriner and was Potentate in 2017 at Akdar Shrine in Tulsa, Okla. He was an avid hunter who loved to hunt pheasant, deer and elk. He was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Cherokee City, Ark.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Annette Crites; and two brothers, Lonnie Drury and Randy Drury.

He is survived by his wife; two sons, Dane Crites and Troy Crites, both of Colcord; a stepson, Greg Silcox of Edmond, Okla.; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and three sisters, Jan Powell of Belton, Texas, Sandy Boardman of Fort Worth, Texas, and Judy Hatfield of Idaho.

He lay in state at Wasson Funeral Home from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, with gatherings of no more than 10 people allowed in at any time. The family received friends at their home Friday, April 3, 2020.

A private service will take place at Row Cemetery in Colcord.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Akdar Shrine, 2808 S. Sheridan Road, Tulsa, OK 74129.

An online guest book is available at www.wasson funeralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Emile Junior Rolus

Emile Junior Rolus, 83, of West Siloam Springs, Okla., died March 31, 2020, at Quail Ridge Living Center.

He was born Oct. 15, 1936, in Fairview, Okla., to Emile Rolus Sr. and Beulah Keaton Rolus. He worked for Franklin Electric for many years.

He was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

He is survived by a daughter, Penny Janes and husband Joe of West Siloam Springs; a grandson; and a great-grandson.

A private service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs, Ark.

An online guest book is available at www.wasson funeralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

