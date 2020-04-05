Over the last several weeks, several of the sports channels on TV -- including ESPN, SEC Network, MLB Network, etc., -- have been replaying classic games in different sports to help ease the void of sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

It's a great idea, and I have to admit I've tuned in to several of these, the most recent one being Game 1 of the 1988 World Series -- I was 6 years old! -- between the Oakland A's and Los Angeles Dodgers, or what I like to refer to as the "Kirk Gibson Game." Ah yes, it's hard to believe that 32 years ago, an injured, barely-able-to-walk Gibson stepped up in the bottom of the ninth inning to hit a walk-off home run off A's closer Dennis Eckersley to send the Dodgers to a Game 1 victory and eventual World Series title.

In that same spirit, John Brown University's athletics department is offering up a selection of past games for its fans to enjoy across several venues.

On JBU athletics' Facebook or Twitter page, you can find re-broadcasts of the men's soccer team's battle against Science and Arts (Okla.) for the 2019 Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament championship.

You can also find the Golden Eagles volleyball team's win against Oklahoma City in 2017, a victory that ended the Stars' 23-match Sooner Athletic Conference win streak.

Sports information director Nicholas Robinson tells me more re-broadcasts are coming. Just keep watch on JBU's social media accounts!

On March 30, ESPN released a 1 minute and 1 second video clip on social media with the simple phrase, "Sports. We miss it, too."

Check out what pops up at the 52-second mark of this clip -- the toilet paper goes flying at Bill George Arena. It's a pretty cool shoutout from the top sports media.

This weekend, I was supposed to be in Columbus, Miss., for my 20-year high school reunion.

It was postponed along with everything else and rightly so.

It seems hard to believe it's been 20 years since I graduated from the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science. Back then, in 2000, we had a computer lab on campus that contained about 30 Gateway computers, and at times we had to wait for our turn to be able to use one.

Often, the internet didn't work correctly and there was no such thing (that I know of) called Wi-Fi.

There were no smart phones or tablets and only a select few had mobile phones.

The world's changed a lot since then.

My kids, like many of yours, have been going to school online and are using computers supplied by the Siloam Springs School District. That's extraordinary if you think about it.

Our school district has done an outstanding job of trying to keep things going for our kids. Hopefully that reunion will happen sometime in the future.

