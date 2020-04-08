A few minutes on the trail at City Lake brought some respite from looping and exhausting thoughts about the only thing everyone is talking about. Creek water burbled and two woodpeckers carried on with their rat-a-tat work, oblivious to human preoccupations with jobs and health. Small birds swooped down and hunted minnows. It was a bad day for the captured minnows, but at least they had lived in blissful ignorance of the screaming 24-hour news channels.

Briefly out of my mind were thoughts of Dr. Fauci, who sees the world through a very narrow prism and has no idea what job insecurity is. Briefly out of my mind was the recent news about the La-Z-Boy factory in town and the likely unraveling of 15 years of work to make downtown Siloam Springs viable. Out of my mind were the politicians who took the recent $2.2. trillion "stimulus" bill as an opportunity to send taxpayer money to such essential anti-coronavirus endeavors as the approval of "innovative" sunscreens, reportedly a gift to the L'Oreal corporation. Briefly out of my mind was the $23 trillion dollar debt the country held even before that Congressional bill passed -- a colossally immoral financial burden heaved onto the shoulders of today's young people.

Out of my mind was the fact that the morning's tally of applications for unemployment benefits was 9.9 million and the national death toll from the virus was 7,200 -- a trade-off of about 1,375 to 1. (The numbers rise by the minute, but the ratios will remain as lopsided.) Out of my mind was the dark but true thought that Mother Nature is beautiful but also cruel, that natural history is full of decimation and extinction, and that relative to earlier pandemics (such as the one following World War I), this one isn't major. Also out was the astonishing claim, heard here in Siloam Springs, that the U.S. economy is "not worth one life." So apparently the only moral option is months of shut-down and economic depression.

Out of my mind were appeals to "listen to the experts." Yes, the expert class that thought it was a good idea to make China responsible for goods basic to our survival. The expert class that gave us the Iraq fiasco. The expert class that presides over a disastrous educational system that ranks 30th in the world in achievement in reading, writing and math. The expert class that built a system of "higher education" designed primarily to benefit itself. (We have more graduate degrees in psychology, history and economics than ever, but can anyone say that our society is wiser or mentally healthier?)

Out of my mind was the recognition that suicide rates were climbing even when -- a whole, entire month ago -- the economy seemed to be booming. "Deaths of despair" was becoming a common phrase. Now that this unfolding and unnecessarily deep economic calamity has been foisted on us by leaders who stampeded before thinking, we'll be hearing the phrase a lot more.

Gone from my mind were reflections on how New York City isn't Siloam Springs and people really need to get a grip. Gone were thoughts that prudence and caution, as opposed to sweeping shut-down edicts, would cause less economic devastation.

All such musings briefly left my mind as I listened to the woodpeckers and the burbling water, and watched the swooping birds along the trail near City Lake. It was nice.

-- Preston Jones teaches at John Brown University. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

