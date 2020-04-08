Patricia Sue Webb

Patricia Sue Webb, 69, of Decatur, Ark., died on April 4, 2020, at her home.

She was born Oct. 13, 1950, in Bentonville, Ark., to Wilbur Holland and Betty Jo Fielding Morris. At an early age, she was raised by her stepfather, Richard "Bud" Burr and mother in Rogers, Ark. She graduated from high school at the Ozark Adventist Academy in Gentry, Ark. She married Dr. William Frank Webb on Feb. 17, 1982, in Hot Springs, Ark. She was a member of Victory Missionary Baptist Church in Gentry.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur Holland and Betty Jo Morris; her stepfathers, Bud Burr and Bill Morris; and brother, Bob Holland.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. William Frank Webb of the home; three children, Gregory Wayne Webb and wife Gwen of McKinney, Texas, Mary Beth Webb and fiancé Rick Fisher of Salina, Okla., and Jennifer Marie Du'ran and husband Larry of Ketchikan, Alaska; five grandchildren; siblings, Joe Holland and wife Charlotte of Jay, Okla., Dianne Leeman and husband Russell of Decatur, Jim Burr and wife Jeannie of Bentonville, and Candace Douglas of Rogers.

Memorial services will be planned for a later date.

