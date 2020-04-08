"After this, Jesus, knowing that all things were now accomplished, that the Scripture might be fulfilled, said, 'I thirst!' Now a vessel full of sour wine was sitting there; and they filled a sponge with sour wine, put it on hyssop, and put it to His mouth. So when Jesus had received the sour wine, He said, 'It is finished!' And bowing His head, He gave up His spirit." John 19:28-30

It is sometimes said that a picture is worth a thousand words, and that may very well be true. But sometimes a single word can also express a truth better than a thousand; and in one particular case, that is most certainly true.

Before He yielded up His spirit and died upon the cross, Jesus uttered what is rendered as a single word in the Greek New Testament: "Tetelestai." This single Greek word is translated with three English words, "It is finished" (John 19:30).

And it is likely that Jesus uttered this in Aramaic rather than Greek and, though we don't know His exact choice of a word or words, He may have used a form of the Aramaic word "shelim" which is related to the Hebrew "shalom" and would indicate that atonement had been made and peace with God was won.

And, indeed it was! Jesus Christ, God the Son made man, had fulfilled all that was written of Him and had paid in full for the sins of the whole world! He had accomplished the redemption of all mankind -- God's just wrath against sin had been satisfied and God's pardon won!

Jesus was hanging in agony during those final moments upon the cross, his mouth dry from gasping for every breath as he lifted Himself yet another time. He asked for a drink; and after receiving vinegar on a sponge, He proclaimed what is expressed in that single Greek word "tetelestai" -- all was finished and our salvation won.

What does this single word of Jesus mean for you and for me? It means our sins -- indeed the sins of the whole world -- are paid for in full! Full atonement was made! It means that God's favor is won! He now reaches out to us in grace and mercy for the sake of His Son and His innocent sufferings and death upon the cross in our stead! It means that, no matter what we have done, Jesus paid the price for our sins that we might receive through faith in Christ Jesus God's mercy and forgiveness and a place in His everlasting kingdom!

This single word assures us that all is done and our salvation in Jesus is sure! There is nothing we need to do or add to Jesus' completed work! "Tetelestai!" "It is finished!" And Jesus' resurrection on the third day proves the truthfulness of His single, dying word (cf. Rom. 4:23 -- 5:2).

Yet, sad to say, many preachers do not preach "tetelestai." They don't preach as though Christ paid in full and salvation is won. They may say that Jesus died for all and rose again. They may even proclaim God's pardon and forgiveness in Christ Jesus, but then they err by adding conditions to it, by requiring their hearers to do some work or live in a certain way before they may be saved.

Tetelestai means that our atonement is complete -- Jesus paid in full when He suffered and died for our sins and rose again in victory on the third day! Our salvation is not dependent upon doing certain works, making a decision, speaking a prayer or living according to certain commandments. Our salvation is entirely dependent upon Jesus' perfect and holy life in our stead and upon His innocent sufferings and death on the cross for our sins and the sins of the whole world, and "it is finished!"

To preach "tetelestai" is not to say, God will save you if you do this, live like this or pray a certain prayer. Preaching "tetelestai" is to say that God has won your salvation through the death of His Son, that your sins are paid for in full and forgiveness is won, that God offers and promises to you in the Gospel pardon, forgiveness and life eternal through faith alone in Christ Jesus and His atoning sacrifice on the cross. Indeed, it is finished; it is done; look in faith alone to Jesus and His sacrifice and the salvation He won for all is yours!

The Gospel tells us that "Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, and that He was buried, and that He rose again the third day according to the Scriptures" (1 Cor. 15:3-4). It tells us that "Jesus Christ the righteous ... Himself is the propitiation for our sins, and not for ours only but also for the whole world" (1 John 2:1, 2). It tells us that "God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life" (John 3:16).

O dearest Jesus, thank you for bearing in full the punishment for my sins when You suffered and died upon the cross -- for finishing all, that I might through faith in Your name be acceptable in Your sight, have forgiveness for all my sins and live with You forever in heaven. Tetelestai! It is finished! Amen.

[Devotion by Randy Moll. Scripture is taken from the New King James Version®. Copyright © 1982 by Thomas Nelson. Used by permission. All rights reserved.]

Religion on 04/08/2020