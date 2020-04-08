Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 14.62 percent in February compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were up $104,210 to $816,955 in February 2020, compared to $$712,745 in February 2019, according to the March issue of City & Town magazine.

County sales tax receipts were up 23.43 percent to $383,700 from $310,870 the previous February.

The city's sales tax receipts come from its 2 percent sales tax. The total sales tax rate in Siloam Springs is 9.5 percent.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other cities that saw an increase in city sales tax receipts were:

• Bentonville, up 54 percent to $3.61 million

• Eureka Springs, up 12.39 percent to $207,708

• Fayetteville, up 7.14 percent to $4.51 million

• Gentry, up 53.6 percent to $115,414

• Lincoln, up 21.28 percent to $56,090

• Rogers, up 9.48 percent to $4.21 million

• Springdale, 8.1 percent to $2.88 million

General News on 04/08/2020